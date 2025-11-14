The Ashes 2025/26: Ollie Pope hits timely fifty but Joe Root and Harry Brook struggle in England warm-up clash against Lions

Ollie Pope looks to have secured his spot at No 3 for the Ashes with a timely fifty on day two of England's warm-up match in Perth, but Joe Root and Harry Brook both struggled for form.

Openers Ben Duckett (92) and Zak Crawley (82) too impressed in an opening stand of 182 against Andrew Flintoff's England Lions, but Root (1) and Brook (2) both departed cheaply as four quick wickets fell for 16 runs in the afternoon session.

Root was caught mishitting a pull off Durham's Matthew Potts - part of England's touring squad but turning out for the Lions - while Brook was bowled when charging down the track at Warwickshire's Nathan Gilchrist.

The pair, ranked No 1 and 2 in the ICC Test batting rankings, will be key to England's prospects in the upcoming Ashes but saw their hopes of banking some valuable time in the middle disappear with the mini-collapse after lunch.

By tea England were 263-4, following the Lions' first-innings score of 375.

Image: England vice-captain Harry Brook missed out on day two of the Ashes warm-up match against England Lions making just two

Brook was particularly skittish in a brief stay at the crease which saw him advance down the track on three occasions and attempt a falling ramp shot that almost carried back to seamer Matt Fisher off the toe end of his bat.

Duckett and Crawley, meanwhile, made the most of their time out in the middle ahead of the first Test, sharing 26 boundaries and hitting one six apiece as they dominated the morning session.

There was also an encouraging knock of 50 not out from Pope, who appears to have beaten out Jacob Bethell to the No 3 spot as a result, while captain Ben Stokes was 24 not out at tea.

Mark Wood was present at the ground following his injury scare on Thursday, with a scheduled scan for 4pm UK time on his hamstring.

Brydon Carse, who has yet to feature due to illness, was also in attendance but is not expected to play any part until day three.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland