Marcus Harris to make Australia Test debut against India

Marcus Harris is one of the leading run-scorers in Sheffield Shield

Marcus Harris is set to make his Test debut for Australia after being named in the squad for the first two Tests against India.

The 26-year-old, who hit 250 not out against New South Wales last month and is the Sheffield Shield's second-highest run-scorer, is expected to open the innings in Adelaide on December 6 alongside Aaron Finch.

Chris Tremain, Harris's uncapped Victoria team-mate, was also included as part of the bowling line-up.

The rest of the squad is mostly unchanged from the one that drew one Test and lost the other against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft remain unavailable as they serve bans for ball-tampering.

Usman Khawaja, who opened the batting on the UAE tour, was included but is yet to prove his fitness after knee surgery.

Peter Handscomb has also been recalled to the squad after missing the tour of the UAE.

The bowling attack is spearheaded by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon with either Tremain or veteran Peter Siddle the fourth seamer.

National selector Trevor Hohns said the 14-man squad for the Adelaide and Perth Tests would be cut to 12 ahead of the games.

"We believe all players chosen deserve their selection in the squad, and we're confident given the opportunity all will apply themselves well against India," he said.

Opener Matt Renshaw was again overlooked. He was close to a Test recall for the tour of the UAE but suffered a concussion in a tour game and has since failed to impress in the Sheffield Shield.