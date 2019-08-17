Ashes 2019: Steve Smith suffered no fracture after Jofra Archer battle

Steve Smith is checked over by the Australia physio after being hit on the forearm

Steve Smith suffered no fracture to his left forearm, Cricket Australia have confirmed, after taking a blow from a Jofra Archer bouncer on day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Archer topped out at 96.1mph during a fiery seven-over burst in the afternoon session - hitting Smith twice, the first on the forearm causing a lengthy delay - before Smith was flattened by another rapid bumper, taking a sickening blow just below his left ear.

Smith, unbeaten on 80 at the time, was led off the field for further concussion testing before being cleared to return on the fall of the next wicket. He would be dismissed lbw by Chris Woakes for 92, eight runs short of a fourth consecutive Ashes century in England.

Smith left the field again for England's second innings, going for a precautionary X-ray on his injured forearm but the scan showed no fracture.

Australia were bowled out for 250 in their first innings, giving England a first-innings lead of eight, before the hosts ultimately closed the day on 96-4 and a lead of 104 heading into the final day.

