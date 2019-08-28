Nathan Lyon injures ankle 'slightly' ahead of Australia's fourth Ashes Test

Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon "slightly twisted his ankle" during a game of touch football in training - but is not a doubt for the fourth Ashes Test.

The news was confirmed by Cricket Australia on their Twitter after Lyon limped off in after a game of "touch football" ahead of Thursday's warm-up match against Derbyshire.

A bit of a scare for the Aussies at training today, but the 🐐 is all good https://t.co/FR01tH79Z8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 28, 2019

Lyon was rested for the remainder of training and has not been included in the Australia team to face Derbyshire, but is expected to be back for the fourth Test at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

Andrew Ramsey, a senior writer for Cricket Australia, said in a tweet: "Nathan Lyon just limped off training track at Derby after turning his ankle during touch football game.

"Update is Lyon has slightly twisted ankle and will sit out remainder of football game as precaution. Not in doubt for Old Trafford (cricket ground)."

The tie is finely poised at 1-all after England levelled the series at Headingley, and Lyon will be crucial to Australia's chances of retaining the Ashes, having taken 14 wickets in the opening three Tests - second only to Pat Cummings (17).