Steve Smith not intimidated by Jofra Archer bowling

Steve Smith was struck on the neck by a delivery from Jofra Archer

Steve Smith says he will not change the way he plays against Jofra Archer as the pair prepare to resume their Ashes duel in the fourth Test at OId Trafford.

The Australian batsman was ruled out of the third Test at Headingley due to concussion after being hit in the neck area by an Archer delivery in the previous fixture at Lord's.

Despite that, Smith says he is prepared to face more short-pitched bowling from England's fastest bowler.

"There's been a bit of talk that he's got the wood over me but he actually hasn't got me out", said Smith.

Jofra Archer has taken 13 wickets for England in two Ashes Tests

"He hit me on the head on a wicket that was a bit up and down at Lord's, but all the other bowlers have had more success against me I dare say. I've faced them a bit more and they've all got me out a lot more so I'm pretty comfortable about that."

Wearing stem guards 'like being in an MRI scan'

Smith is one of a number of batsmen to be struck by bouncers during the Ashes series so far, leading to calls for extra protection to be given to batsmen, including making stem-guards compulsory.

"I've tried them before and I tried them again in the nets and I reckon my heart rate went up about 30 or 40 straight away", said Smith.

"I just feel claustrophobic. I compare it to being in an MRI scan machine.

"I think at some point they're probably going to become mandatory so I'm going to have to get used to them and I'm sure the more I wear them, the more I practice with them, my heart rate will come down and everything will be OK."