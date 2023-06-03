David Warner: Australia opener eyes Test and ODI retirement dates after Ashes if still in team

Australia batsman David Warner has spoken of his desire to retire from all forms of international cricket next year.

The 36-year-old hopes to bow out from Test cricket on home soil in Sydney in January against Pakistan, and sees the T20 World Cup next summer as a natural end point for his international career.

Warner, who is expected to open the batting for Australia in what will be his farewell Ashes later this month, will bring the curtain down on a storied international career to spend more time with his family but hopes he will first be selected for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the West Indies and USA.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the World Cup will be my final game," Warner said.

"I think I probably owe it to myself and my family, if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia, I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

Image: David Warner has featured in over 100 Test matches for Australia

"If I get through this and I can make the Pakistan series, I will definitely finish up then."

When available, Warner has been a fixture at the top of the Australian order since his debut in 2011 but his place in the side for the World Test Championship final and Ashes series has been called into question after a run of poor form.

Warner was born in a hospital a few hundred metres from the SCG and raised in the nearby eastern suburbs of the city, where he still lives.

Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, Warner has struggled for runs in recent Tests, making a total of 26 in three innings in the recent tour of India before returning home injured.

He had a dire series in England during the last Ashes tour, averaging 9.50, the worst ever by an opener to play 10 innings in a series, with paceman Stuart Broad taking his wicket seven times. He had a better time of it in 2015, scoring 418 runs at an average of 46.44.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald last month backed Warner to deliver at the top of the order in next week's WTC Final against India at the Oval and the Ashes series starting at Edgbaston on June 16.

