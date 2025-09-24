Ashes 2025/26: Will Jacks says England's Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum make team feel like 'you can take on the world'

Ashes wildcard Will Jacks says England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum make the team feel like they can "take on the world".

Jacks has largely been viewed as a white-ball specialist during his international career, winning his only two Test caps in Pakistan almost three years ago, but was handed the final spot in a 16-player squad that travels to Australia with hopes of reclaiming the urn for the first time since 2015.

Surrey star Jacks is best known for his power-hitting in short-form cricket but the 26-year-old all-rounder has effectively been selected as a back-up off-spinner to Shoaib Bashir, edging out the likes of Jack Leach, Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed.

Image: Brendon McCullum (left) and Ben Stokes help inspire the team, says Jacks

Managing director Rob Key and McCullum's habit of springing surprise calls has struck again, and with Stokes' ability to lead from the front, Jacks feels the leadership team help inspire the rest of the team.

"I think they're very honest and they give you brilliant feedback and confidence and they make you feel like you can take on the world and that's what everyone needs and that kind of group has that never say die attitude," the right-handed batter and off spin bowler told Sky Sports. "We feel like we can achieve anything and those guys are at the forefront of that.

"As players we follow the coaching captain, they're in charge of the team and we back them 100 per cent. Everything that they do leads to a positive outcome and as players we love it. That's great to hear."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole discusses England's squad ahead of their Ashes series in Australia

Jacks, who miss the white-ball tour of New Zealand with a broken finger but is expected to be fit for the Ashes, admitted he was taken by complete surprise when McCullum "casually" dropped in his inclusion in the squad to face Australia.

He said: "I've been around with the white balls squad so you always know there's the possibility and obviously the Ashes has been on everyone's radar for a long time now. So a little bit surprised but not to say I wasn't ready or expecting it as such.

"I'm just really happy to be part of that squad and can't wait to get over there.

"McCullum does the call to let you know you're in and we had about a minute casual conversation about Ireland and what we've been up to and then he casually dropped it in after that and took me by surprise because it was such a casual phone call but after that it was exciting straight away."

"An away Ashes is something you look forward to your whole life. It's something on the TV I've always watched and yeah, it's been quite a busy 24 hours. I'm just really excited," Jacks said.

"I spoke to everyone yesterday between me finding out and then the team being announced later last night. It's just been really exciting and connecting with everyone."

On his broken finger, Jacks added: "It's just one of those annoying things that you sometimes pick up fingers you don't really think about and then when they're broken they're incredibly painful so I just need a little bit of rest and get it right and be ready for the Ashes."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Cork: Jacks' Ashes inclusion 'not a surprise'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Butcher analyses Jacks' performance on England debut after he took six wickets in the first Test against Pakistan

Former England pace bowler Dominic Cork believes Jacks' inclusion in the Ashes squad is not a surprise given his "multifaceted abilities" as a cricketer.

"Jacks is not a surprise because if you look at how England have been successful in Australia, it's been about spin," Cork told Sky Sports News.

"You look at the likes of [Shoaib] Bashir, Jacks, and Root... I don't see any big surprises in there. They are going to go pace-oriented because they start at Perth, which is one of the quickest wickets in Australia, and with the record England have got in Australia with pace, it should be a great series."

It has been almost three years since Jacks' last Test cap in 2022, but Cork does not believe that is a reason for concern because the 26-year-old has continued to impress in franchise cricket.

"Jacks has been around enough franchise cricket and I think he knows his game really well," Cork added.

"He's liked by Rob Key and I was at the game where he made his Test debut in Bangladesh. He's played in all three forms of the game so he knows a bit about Test cricket.

"It's a big difference playing a Test series in Bangladesh and then going out to Australia. But he's a very good cricketer. He's a multi-faceted cricketer and he's right up Brendon McCullum's street.

"He's an aggressive batter. He's a great fielder and he can bowl off-spin. So in some ways it's not a surprise."

England Test squad for Ashes tour of Australia Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

England's schedule for remainder of 2025

T20 series in New Zealand (October)

First T20: Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch Second T20: Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch Third T20: Thursday October 23 (7.15am) - Eden Park, Auckland

ODI series in New Zealand (October and November)

First ODI: Sunday October 26 (1am) - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Sunday October 26 (1am) - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Second ODI: Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Sky Stadium, Wellington

The Ashes in Australia (November 2025 - January 2026)