The Ashes: Mark Wood quietly confident England can do 'something special' in Australia

Fast bowler Mark Wood is quietly confident England can do "something special" in Australia as he eyes a return to action in The Ashes.

Wood was one of England's standout bowlers in the 2021-22 Ashes, claiming 17 wickets, but this year's tourists last won the Ashes in 2015, with their last series victory in Australia coming in 2011.

Wood has not played since a Champions Trophy defeat by Afghanistan in February and had an operation on a left knee injury in March.

The 35-year-old was ruled out for the Test summer but was included in England's 16-man Ashes squad named last month.

He told Sky Sports: "There's a quiet confidence within the group that we could go and do something special. There's a much better feeling around the group that we're well prepared in the way we want to play. There's a clear gameplan from the coaching staff and the captain.

"Australia are very hard to beat in their own conditions. They're a good team and we've obviously seen that up close from the last tour, but it feels a little bit more like fighting fire with fire this time.

"We know how they play so we're sort of taking a leaf out of their book really saying, 'look, this has what's been successful for them, we're going to attack in the same way'. It should be a back and forth series but one I believe we can come out on top in."

England's bowling attack includes a mix of fast and all-round pace, with Wood joined by Jofra Archer, captain Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue.

"The bowling attack is vitally important if you look at the pitches in Australia," said Wood. "They're hard and fast bouncy wickets so having those fast bowlers, and depth of bowling, is going to be important.

"If one of the lads were to be rested, you're confident the next lad can come in and do the job. There's a good core group who you think can get 20 wickets. You look at that bowling attack and feel confident we can get 20 wickets."

Wood optimistic on his fitness ahead of first Test

Wood is also optimistic he will be fit for the Ashes opener, saying: "I'm ready to play in general. It's been a long summer of not doing very much. I've been close to playing for England and Durham at the back-end of the year but slight complications have knocked me back so I took the cautious approach of easing it back.

"I've been bowling in the tent in Loughborough which you can put the heat up in to get acclimatised and you can still bowl on grass wickets, which has been nice preparation. Now I'm just looking forward to getting out there.

"There's no Test that I definitely will play, or won't play. I've got to prove my form and fitness and get in the team."

Cummins potential absence a "massive boost"

Australia captain Pat Cummins is "less likely than likely" to be fit for the Ashes series opener as he recovers from a lumbar bone stress in his lower back.

Wood says Cummins' potential absence is a "massive boost" to England's hopes, adding: "He is one of the best, if not the best bowler in the world at times, so that's a huge boost for us.

"But like us they've got lads that can step in and do well, so we'll take on whoever comes in, but it's a big boost if he does miss the opening game."

The five-match Ashes begins in Perth on November 21.

