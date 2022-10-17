T20 World Cup: England ease to six-wicket win over Pakistan in final warm-up match in Australia

England thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in their final warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

In a game reduced to 19 overs a side in Brisbane because of a short rain delay, Pakistan made a fast start but were limited to 160-8 after being put into bat by Jos Buttler.

Opener Shan Masood top-scored with 39 and Mohammad Wasim (26) made a late contribution, while David Willey (2-22) was the pick of the English attack and among five wicket takers.

England started strongly in reply and Ben Stokes made a quickfire 36, while some power hitting from Liam Livingstone (28) and England's middle order helped them race towards their victory target.

Harry Brook posted four sixes in an unbeaten 45 and formed an unbroken 59-run fifth-wicket stand with Sam Curran (29*), as England raced to their target with more than four overs to spare.

Story of England's victory

Stokes overstepped twice without punishment in the opening over before being called at the third time of asking, as Masood and Mohammad Rizwan got off to a fast start to give Pakistan the early advantage.

England, who rotated their pace attack throughout the early stages, made the breakthrough in the fifth over when Haider (18) top-edged a short Stokes delivery and left Buttler a routine catch.

Masood continued to find boundaries and was on 39 when he misjudged an attempt to hit Livingstone over extra cover, resulting in Curran catching in the deep, before Willey trapped Shadab Khan lbw and removed Khushdil Shah in successive deliveries.

A calamitous run out just before the rain delay saw Iftikhar Ahmed (22) stranded when trying to force a quick single from the non-striker's end, while Curran claimed his wicket when he got Mohammad Nawaz (10) caught behind to leave Pakistan 124-6.

Asif Ali (14) was run out after a Willey delivery came off his shoulder and he was called through by playing partner Wasim, who made a quickfire 26 off 16 balls before being dismissed by Jordan with the penultimate ball of the innings.

England lost Phil Salt (1) in the second over of their innings but quickly grabbed the advantage when Stokes hit back-to-back sixes as part of a 20-run over against Mohammad Hasnain, with the all-rounder reaching 36 before Wasim made the much-needed breakthrough.

Pakistan squandered a routine run-out chance when Brook and Livingstone attempted a single on a misfield, with Livingstone then dropped twice in the following over before eventually being caught by Shadab to produce Wasim's second wicket.

Brook raced to 45 off just 24 deliveries and Curran's 33 came from 14 balls, with the pair's aggressive batting seeing England home with 4.2 overs to spare.

Buttler: "We got everything we wanted"

England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Saturday October 22, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30am, while Pakistan's opening match taking place against India in Melbourne a day later.

"We got everything out of today that we wanted," Buttler said after the six-wicket victory. "It was great to see Liam Livingstone back out on the field as well after a significant injury, get four overs into Chris Jordan who has come back from a broken finger. Brook and Curran getting some time out in the middle as well.

"A few things with the ball. We tried a few things guys wanted to experiment with, and this is the perfect time to try and do that. We wanted to get certain things out of the game, and we got all those things.

"We've batted first in all the games so far in Australia, so we just wanted to try and restrict them with the ball and chase them with the bat and the boys played really well."

What else happened in the World Cup warm-up matches?

Mohammed Shami snared three wickets and had a hand in a run out in a last-over cameo that helped India to a six-run win over defending champions Australia.

Australia were on 171-4 and needed just 16 from the last 12 balls at the Gabba to win, but lost six wickets in a late collapse to be bowled out for 180 in reply to India's 186-7. The slide started when top-scorer Aaron Finch was bowled for 76, while Shami claimed 3-4 in the final over of the game.

Elsewhere, Rilee Rossouw fired an unbeaten half-century as South Africa thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets, having dismissed the Black Caps for 98.

