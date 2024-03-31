Babar Azam returns as Pakistan white-ball captain in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi's stand-in stint as Pakistan's white-ball captain has come to an end after just one series.

Babar Azam has now been reappointed to the role, after he relinquished the all-format captaincy last year when Pakistan failed to make it to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in India.

Afridi took charge of the recent T20 series against New Zealand but his team crashed to a humiliating 4-1 defeat and he now will not reprise the role.

It is also understood that the new chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, did not especially warm to Afridi, especially after the left-arm fast bowler had a disastrous Pakistan Super League campaign where his franchise Lahore Qalandars won just one out of 10 league games under his captaincy and finished last in the tournament.

"Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB's selection committee, chair Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," the PCB said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Pakistan's next international assignment under Babar is a five-match T20 series against New Zealand at home, starting on April 18.

Image: Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in their home series against New Zealand

Pakistan are also due to play three T20s against Ireland and four against England before the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies from June 2.

Sky Sports will show the IPL and WPL live in a new four-year deal from 2024-27. All the action from both leagues will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket, and non-Sky subscribers can stream the action with a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

Stream the best cricket and more top sport with NOW

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...