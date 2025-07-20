England vs India: Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh set to miss fourth Test match for tourists at Old Trafford

India are set to be without seam bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh for the fourth Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford.

Right-armer Deep was drafted into the side after the first Test, taking 10 wickets in India's 336-run victory at Edgbaston.

Sky Sports News understands he will however miss the Test match at Old Trafford and left-armer Arshdeep Singh is also expected to be out after he was hit on his bowling arm during training.

Indian selectors have called up Anshul Kamboj to the squad and other bowling options include Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play despite sitting out of optional training on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant did not keep wicket in the third Test after suffering a finger injury but is expected to be fit enough to play.

India are looking to level the five-match series after losing the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs.

England vs India - results and schedule

England lead five-match series 2-1 (all games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports)

