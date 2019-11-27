New Zealand's Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of second Test against England

Colin de Grandhomme (pictured) and Trent Boult will miss the second Test in Hamilton

New Zealand's Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme have been ruled out of the second Test against England due to injury.

Boult bowled only one over on the final day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui because of a rib injury, and an MRI scan has confirmed the bowler has strained one of the muscles overlying his ribs on his right-hand side.

De Grandhomme, meanwhile, sustained a tear to his lower abdominal muscle while fielding in the first Test, which New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has confirmed both players will miss the second Test, which begins in Hamilton on Thursday.

"The reports that we've literally just received in the last few hours is it's good as what it can be and hopefully they won't be out for too long, but certainly not available for this Test," said Jurgensen.

Trent Boult bowled on one over on the final day of the first Test

Uncapped Northern Districts all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been called up as cover for De Grandhomme, while Lockie Ferguson and Todd Astle return to the squad after being released to play in the Ford Trophy - New Zealand's domestic one-day competition.

"It's a really fantastic opportunity for Daryl if he's selected for this Test to do a similar role. I certainly think he's got the capability to do what Colin's been able to do in recent times," added Jurgensen.

Jurgensen is hopeful Boult and De Grandhomme will be available for New Zealand's upcoming Test series in Australia, which begins in Perth on December 12.

"There's still plenty of time to go before that first Test," he said.

"We want them to be on the plane to Perth so we'll certainly be working towards that and the initial plans at this stage is really just rest and rehab."