New Zealand head coach Gary Stead signs new deal until after 2023 World Cup
Stead: "It's an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed. I think this group of players is growing as a team"
By Reuters
Last Updated: 02/09/20 8:20am
Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023.
Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a second successive World Cup final last year.
They are also ranked second in the world Test rankings following series wins over England and India.
"It's an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed. I think this group of players is growing as a team," Stead said in a statement.
"I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats."
New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said the reappointment had been the subject of a "robust" review process that involved consultation with the players.
Local media had reported there was some tension between Stead and captain Kane Williamson - which both parties have denied - although Williamson has said any differences of opinion were based around how to improve the team.
"At times we have differences of opinions, I don't think that's an unhealthy thing," Williamson told Radio New Zealand.
"It's always working towards a similar goal and we both want what's best for the team, so there's not a whole heap [to it] really."