New Zealand head coach Gary Stead signs new deal until after 2023 World Cup

Gary Stead has been rewarded with a new deal by New Zealand after impressing during his two years in charge

Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023.

Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a second successive World Cup final last year.

They are also ranked second in the world Test rankings following series wins over England and India.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed. I think this group of players is growing as a team," Stead said in a statement.

"I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats."

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said the reappointment had been the subject of a "robust" review process that involved consultation with the players.

New Zealand Kane Williamson has played down suggestions of tension between himself and Stead

Local media had reported there was some tension between Stead and captain Kane Williamson - which both parties have denied - although Williamson has said any differences of opinion were based around how to improve the team.

"At times we have differences of opinions, I don't think that's an unhealthy thing," Williamson told Radio New Zealand.

"It's always working towards a similar goal and we both want what's best for the team, so there's not a whole heap [to it] really."