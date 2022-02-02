Mark Boucher: South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar says players will support head coach ahead of racism hearing

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is facing a disciplinary hearing

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar says the team will show "support" for head coach Mark Boucher, who faces a disciplinary hearing on charges of gross misconduct in May.

Boucher has been accused of racism by former team-mate Paul Adams and of sidelining his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe. He denies both allegations.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had wanted the hearings to be held next month following the team's two-Test series in New Zealand which starts on February 17, but they have been postponed to the week of May 16 to allow players to testify at the request of Boucher's legal team.

South Africa host Bangladesh for a Test and one-day international series from March 18.

"Cricket comes first for us, irrespective of what our head coach is going through," Elgar said ahead of the team's departure for New Zealand on Wednesday.

"But we are supporting him through this process because we know how much value he adds to our system and our group. He is a massive part of it.

"It is just another hurdle in our path that we have to get over. We need to stick together, which we have done in the past, and let this process follow its course."

Elgar said he was unaware of which players would be called to testify.

"We only heard about it today, we haven't heard anything else. I doubt it will affect the team, this process has been up in the air for some time now," he said.

"We had a feeling it might come to this point where players would be asked to testify, and so be it."

Former spinner Adams, who played for South Africa between 1995 and 2004, last year alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination and name-calling during his time with the national team.

Boucher later apologised "unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived", and said he "looked forward to dealing with and defending these allegations".

Petersen out of New Zealand tour

South Africa batter Keegan Petersen will miss the team's tour of New Zealand

South Africa batter Keegan Petersen will miss the two-match Test series in New Zealand after testing positive for Covid-19, the CSA said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who was named player of the series in the 2-1 series win against India at home, will be replaced by Zubayr Hamza, who played his last Test over two years ago.

"The number three batsman is well and asymptomatic. Cricket South Africa's (CSA) medical team will keep in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being," CSA said in a statement.

In a move to minimise Covid-19 risk, both matches will take place at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, starting February 17.