Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan out for rest of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury.

The former Tigers captain was injured in the field in defeat to the West Indies and, despite going on to bowl his four overs and open the innings, has been ruled out of his side's remaining two matches in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity," said chief physician of the BCB, Debashish Chowdhury in a statement on the tournament website.

"He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review."

Bangladesh are bottom of Group 1 having lost their opening three matches and face South Africa on Tuesday before finishing against Australia on Thursday.

