Steve Smith, David Warner to play in IPL, Cricket Australia confirms

Steve Smith and David Warner will return to cricket in the Indian Premier League

Steve Smith and David Warner will play in the Indian Premier League on their return from a one-year suspension for the ball-tampering incident in South Africa last year.

Cricket Australia has confirmed Smith will play for Rajasthan Royals, with Warner to feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, which starts March 23.

Former captain Smith and opener Warner could have been eligible for the final two matches of Australia's five-match one-day international series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

"While their bans will be finished on March 28, Steve and David have been working through rehabilitation from elbow surgery and it has been agreed the best pathway for them to return to play is in the Indian Premier League, a strong competition which features some of the world's best players," national selectors chief Trevor Hohns said.

Smith and Warner have their sights set on the Ashes again

"David will play with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Steve with Rajasthan Royals. Cricket Australia will continue to liaise with both Steve, David and their IPL clubs to monitor progress as we build towards the ICC World Cup and the Ashes."

Australia, with Aaron Finch as captain, will feature an unchanged ODI side for the Pakistan series to the one that is currently playing in India.

The first match against Pakistan begins March 22 in Sharjah, U.A.E.

The 15-man squad for the World Cup will be named on April 23.