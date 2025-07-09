England suffer T20 international series defeat to India as tourists win by six wickets at Emirates Old Trafford

England slumped to a first T20 series defeat to India at home as a stodgy batting display led to a six-wicket loss in the fourth match of five, at Emirates Old Trafford.

The home side - who had kept the series alive with a nervy five-run victory at The Kia Oval last Friday - laboured to 126-7 after electing to bat in Manchester with opener Sophia Dunkley (22 off 19 balls) top-scoring and visiting spinner Radha Yadav picking up 2-15 as well as the fine diving catch at backward point that dismissed Dunkley.

England were unable to rotate strike effectively against an excellent India bowling and fielding unit and did not manage a boundary for nine overs from the end of the 10th, with the hosts grateful to final-over sixes from Sophie Ecclestone (16no) - who was playing her 100th T20 international - and Issy Wong (11no) for passing 120.

India then eclipsed England's tally of fours for the innings (eight) in the fourth over of the chase as the elegant Smriti Mandhana (32 off 31) and the more brutal Shafali Verma (31 off 19) shared a fifty stand inside five overs before falling in quick succession.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side eventually clinched victory with 18 balls to spare, thanks to the skipper (26), Jemimah Rodrigues (24no) and Richa Ghosh (7no), to take an unassailable 3-1 lead - they won the opening two matches at Trent Bridge and Bristol respectively - into Saturday's finale at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

England vs India, fourth T20, Emirates Old Trafford England 126-7 from 20 overs: Sophia Dunkley (22 off 19), Tammy Beaumont (20 off 19); Radha Yadav (2-15), Shree Charani (2-30) India 127-4 in 17 overs: Smriti Mandhana (32 off 31), Shafali Verma (31 off 19; Harmanpreet Kaur (26 off 25); Issy Wong (1-18), Sophie Ecclestone (1-20), Charlie Dean (1-29)

Beaumont among soft dismissals as England lose series

That final T20 is followed by a three-match one-day international series, starting in Southampton on Wednesday July 16 (1pm) ahead of further fixtures at Lord's (July 19) and in Durham (July 22).

England are set to welcome back captain Nat-Sciver Brunt for the ODIs after the 32-year-old was ruled out of the final three T20s due a groin injury, with Tammy Beaumont deputising as skipper.

Beaumont (20) was one of a number of England batters to get out tamely after reaching double figures - Dunkley, Alice Capsey (18), and Paige Scholfield (16) the others - with the temporary captain holing out off Yadav at long-on after skipping down the pitch.

The boundaries came thick and fast at the start of the India reply - seamers Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer each going for three in an over - before England gave themselves a glimmer of hope by removing both openers.

Verma hauled Charlie Dean to deep backward square while Mandhana sliced Ecclestone to short third, leading to the run-rate dropping significantly and pressure building, before back-to-back fours from Harmanpreet off Dean ended any doubt about the result.

Beaumont: England a team in transition

Stand-in England captain Tammy Beaumont:

"I think we probably needed 150 to have a chance on a wicket that was offering for the spin bowlers. In a chase like that you've got to get everything right and we just didn't.

"We potentially weren't ruthless with the bat - myself included with an absolute soft dismissal. That is not good enough at this level.

"We probably didn't adapt quick enough in trying to work the twos and build something a little bit longer.

"We haven't put in a complete performance yet. We're missing a couple of key players and we're a little bit of a team in transition. We've all got to put our hands up and try to get back on track."

Harmanpreet: WPL has helped Indian cricket

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur:

"I'm really proud of my team for the way we've played this series.

"It was really important for us to get that momentum and I'm really happy that we all contributed. We had very good camps back home and worked on our plans.

"We have now played three seasons of WPL [Women's Premier League] and we've got a lot of experience from that. The good sign is that now we are able to execute in international cricket also."

