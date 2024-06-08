T20 World Cup: Afghanistan dominate New Zealand as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka

Fazalhaq Farooqi continued his explosive start to the Men's T20 World Cup as Afghanistan wrapped up a dominant 84-run victory over New Zealand in Guyana.

Elsewhere, Bangladesh kickstarted their World Cup campaign with a two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Texas.

Having taken 5-9 in the opening win over Uganda, Farooqi blew away New Zealand's top order as their run chase failed to gain any momentum and they crumbled to 75 all out.

Score summary - New Zealand v Afghanistan Afghanistan 159-6 from 20 overs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80 off 56 balls), Ibrahim Zadran (44 off 41 balls); Trent Boult (2-22), Matt Henry (2-37) New Zealand 75 all out after 15.2 overs: Glenn Phillips (18 off 18 balls); Fazalhaq Farooqi (4-17), Rashid Khan (4-17), Mohammad Nabi (2-16)

Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had earlier paved the way for Afghanistan's win, putting on 103 for the first wicket before Zadran fell for 44 for 41 balls.

Having put on 154 in the victory against Uganda, they became the first opening pair to record consecutive century partnerships in a T20 World Cup.

Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a rapid 22, with Gurbaz finally falling for 80 from 56 deliveries - including five sixes and as many fours - as one of three wickets in the final over as Afghanistan finished on 159-6.

Farooqi then took charge, bowling Finn Allen first ball and adding the scalps of Devon Conway (8) and the dangerous Daryl Mitchell (5).

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Captain Rashid Khan piled on the problems for New Zealand as he dismissed his opposite number Kane Williamson for nine, adding the wickets of Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell in successive balls to leave New Zealand 43-6.

Glenn Phillips offered the most resistance with a run-a-ball 18, but the Kiwis had no answer to Rashid who finished with 4-17 as he caught Lockie Ferguson off his final delivery.

Farooqi returned to have Liam Henry caught in the deep, matching Rashid's figures as he wrapped up the New Zealand innings for 75 in the 16th over.

Image: Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen

New Zealand now face a crucial clash with hosts West Indies in Trinidad on Wednesday night with Afghanistan chasing a third win in as many matches against Papua New Guinea the following day.

Bangladesh survive late scare to beat Sri Lanka

Bangladesh opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a victory as they edged past Sri Lanka by two wickets in Texas.

Chasing 125 to win, two wickets in as many balls created a tight finish before the experienced head of Mahmudullah saw them home.

Score summary - Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Sri Lanka 124-9 from 20 overs: Pathum Nissanka (47 off 28 balls), Dhananjaya de Silva (21 off 26 balls); Mustafizur Rahman (3-17), Rishad Hossain (3-22) Bangladesh 125-8 from 19 overs: Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20 balls), Litton Kumer Das (36 off 38 balls); Nuwan Thushara (4-18), Wanindu Hasaranga (2-32)

Opener Pathum Nissanke provided a strong platform to the Sri Lanka innings in Grand Prairie, hitting a six and seven fours as he made 47 from 28 balls.

But from 100-3 at the start of the 15th over, they lost a flurry of late wickets and the innings stumbled to 124-9.

Mustafizur Rahman took 3-17 and Rishad Hossain 3-22.

Bangladesh's reply started badly, both openers departing in the first two overs as they stumbled to 28-3.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Towhid Hridoy went on the offensive, smashing four sixes as he raced to 40 from 20 balls and added 63 with Kumer Das, who made 36 from 38 deliveries.

Needing 12 from the final three overs, they looked to be easing to victory before Nuwan Thushara - who finished with 4-18 - returned to take two wickets in successive deliveries.

But Mahmudullah eased any nerves, the former captain finishing 16 not out as he steered his side home with an over to spare.

Bangladesh now head to New York to face South Africa on Monday, while Sri Lanka, who have lost both of their matches so far, play Nepal in Florida on Tuesday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eoin Morgan, Nasser Hussain and Urooj Mumtaz join Ian Ward to discuss their dream T20 World Cup XI

What's next?

The action continues on Saturday as Netherlands play South Africa from 3.30pm on Long Island, New York, while England - whose opening game with Scotland on Tuesday was was washed out - take on Australia in Barbados from 6pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.