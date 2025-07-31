England reduce India to 204-6 in fifth Test with Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue in wickets before Chris Woakes injury scare
England reduce India to 204-6 after winning toss in final Test at The Kia Oval; Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue take two wickets each on bowler-friendly deck; England - 2-1 up in series - captained by Ollie Pope with Ben Stokes (shoulder) out; Chris Woakes (shoulder) leaves field late in day
Friday 1 August 2025 06:14, UK
An England attack shorn of Ben Stokes mixed erratic and excellent bowling to reduce India to 204-6 from 64 overs on a rain-hit day one of the fifth Test as Chris Woakes suffered a big injury scare.
Woakes banged his left shoulder trying to cut off a boundary late in the day and headed off the field with his arm wrapped up in his shirt as a makeshift sling, potentially depriving the hosts of their most experienced seamer for the rest of the game at The Kia Oval.
Gus Atkinson (2-31) was superb but Josh Tongue (2-47) conceded 11 wides across three deliveries in a wayward opening over before returning in the evening to nick off Sai Sudharsan (38) and Ravindra Jadeja (9) with unplayable, near-identical out-swingers.
Score summary - England vs India, fifth Test, The Kia Oval
India 204-6 after 64 overs: Karun Nair (52no), Sai Sudharsan (38), Shubman Gill (21); Gus Atkinson, (2-31), Josh Tongue (2-47), Chris Woakes (1-46)
England - 2-1 up in the series and looking to secure a first victory in a Test series of five matches since beating India 4-1 at home in 2018 - shipped 30 extras across the day, 16 of them wides, after stand-in skipper Ollie Pope elected to bowl on a green surface.
At times it appeared the much-changed hosts - there were four changes from the drawn fourth Test, including the absence of Stokes (shoulder) and recalls for seamers Tongue, Atkinson and Jamie Overton - would fail to capitalise on juicy bowling conditions.
But Tongue's twin strikes as well as two comeback wickets and a run out for Surrey's Gus Atkinson on his home ground, as he returned from a hamstring injury sustained against Zimbabwe in May, left the home side in a strong position - Woakes' injury aside
Atkinson was the pick of the England pace unit - an accolade Stokes had taken across the first four Tests with 17 wickets at 25.33 - while Surrey team-mate Overton (0-66) went at in excess of four an over in his first Test since his 2022 debut.
India's Karun Nair notched an unbeaten 52 during a half-century stand with Washington Sundar (19no) and the away side will hope to kick on on Friday, with their opponents likely to be a bowler down.
Pope gets review right - at last!
It took Atkinson just seven legal balls to strike, pinning Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) lbw on review after Pope registered his first successful use of DRS as England captain at the 15th attempt, following a dreadful time in that regard when stepping in for Stokes previously.
England's review showed that Atkinson had pinned both of Jaiswal's pads with a nip-backer that avoided the inside edge.
Unfortunately, the rain could not be avoided.
Wet weather shaved the final seven minutes off the opening session and returned 30 minutes after the afternoon action finally began at 3pm, leading to another delay until an uninterrupted final two hours and 45 minutes from 4.45pm.
The second pause came shortly after Atkinson had run out India skipper Shubman Gill (21) with a direct hit - the England quick fielding off his own bowling and striking middle stump as the tourists attempted a single that was never on and slipped to 83-3.
Woakes (1-46) - who has now played all five Tests in this series - had earlier forced KL Rahul (14) to chop on to his stumps, securing England their second wicket.
After Tongue's out-swing double in the evening accounted for left-handers Sudharsan and Jadeja, Atkinson had Dhruv Jurel (19) - into the India side for injured fellow wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (fractured foot) - caught at slip by Harry Brook, one delivery after the right-hander successfully overturned an lbw dismissal.
England vs India - results and schedule
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports
- First Test (Headingley) - England won by five wickets
- Second Test (Edgbaston) - India won by 336 runs
- Third Test (Lord's) - England won by 22 runs
- Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Match drawn
- Fifth Test (The Kia Oval): July 31 - August 4