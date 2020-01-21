Dom Bess should not make way for Jofra Archer in final Test, says Rob Key

3:00 Rob Key and Ebony Rainford-Brent debate whether spinner Dom Bess should play in the final Test with the Johannesburg pitch expected to favour seamers Rob Key and Ebony Rainford-Brent debate whether spinner Dom Bess should play in the final Test with the Johannesburg pitch expected to favour seamers

Rob Key says Dom Bess should not be the man to make way if Jofra Archer is fit for England's final Test against South Africa.

Bess picked up his maiden Test five-wicket haul in Port Elizabeth as England moved 2-1 up with one match to play, but with the pitch at Johannesburg expected to be quick, the tourists could play five seamers.

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Paceman Archer has missed the previous two Tests with an elbow issue but did bowl during the intervals at St George's Park and head coach Chris Silverwood says the 24-year-old is improving ahead of Friday's start.

0:42 Bess picked up his maiden Test five-wicket haul in Port Elizabeth as Rassie van der Dussen chopped onto his stumps Bess picked up his maiden Test five-wicket haul in Port Elizabeth as Rassie van der Dussen chopped onto his stumps

"I never see the point in having lots and lots of seamers especially if Ben Stokes is bowling," said Key, who revealed he would play Archer in place of Sam Curran if the former is fit for the game at Wanderers Stadium.

"Wanderers is not a turning pitch but it's also not a snakepit that is going to turn round corners. There is bounce but it is pretty good for batting.

"It's not just about [Bess] taking a five-for. You didn't pick him because you thought he was going to get five poles in the first innings, you picked him so the seamers could rest up and he could do a holding role.

S Africa vs England Live on

"I think you keep Bess, keep that balance and keep him doing that holding role as he did at Newlands when it didn't spin at all. England have been a better side with a spinner doing that role.

"The question if Archer is fully fit and absolutely guaranteed to get through is who does he come in for? I would bring him in for Curran - that is harsh on Curran but that's what I'd do."

Ebony Rainford-Brent says she would have no problem with England playing five seamers if the conditions favoured that move, saying Root - who took a Test-best 4-87 in Port Elizabeth - and Joe Denly are capable spinners.

Joe Root took four wickets with his off-spin in South Africa's second innings at St George's Park

"I would be dictated to by conditions," said the former England Women international.

"We have seen some brilliant signs and the good news for Bess is that Sri Lanka is around the corner so I am not worried about him not playing in the next game,"

"His control [in Port Elizabeth] was excellent but I don't think we should be giving him an opportunity for opportunity's sake as I feel it is important England get that win. There are enough overs in Root and Denly is a back-up option."

Watch the final Test, in Johannesburg, from 7.30am on Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.