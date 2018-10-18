Mark Robinson calls on England Women to be consistent at ICC World T20

Sophie Ecclestone has emerged as England's premier spinner after impressing in India and throughout the summer

Mark Robinson has challenged his players to reproduce the form that led them to World Cup glory in 2017 as they chase a second international trophy in 18 months.

The England Women head coach praised his team of "world-class" players, after seeing them beat Australia, India, New Zealand and South Africa in T20 internationals since March.

And having seen Heather Knight's team crowned 50-over champions at Lord's in 2017, despite going into the tournament as underdogs, Robinson is eager to see if that can be mirrored at the World T20 in November.

"We will take quite a lot of the players to the Caribbean who have made a move in their game in T20," he explained to Sky Sports.

"Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont are proven world-class international 50-over players - they probably haven't quite done it in the shorter format on a regular basis but I think they are very good players.

"Danni Wyatt showed [her quality] in her hundred at Canberra, Amy Jones did this summer, but can they now do it on a big stage?

"That was the challenge when we went into the 50-over World Cup at home? I knew they had made a move but could they show it on the world stage? That's where there are similarities [between the tournaments].

"I haven't really thought about [the chance to hold both World Cup titles simultaneously] because you become focused on who is going to get picked, the batting order, who'll be at three because Sarah Taylor is missing.

England Women beat India by nine runs to win the World Cup at Lord's in 2017

"But it's important to dream, that's what I've said to the players. To make everyone and all those who work in women's cricket proud. It would be fantastic."

Tours during the winter months come at a premium for England and Robinson, alongside the England and Wales Cricket Board, worked hard to secure a T20 Tri-series in India, also featuring Australia, in March.

Although Knight's side fell short against the Southern Stars in the final, Beaumont and Sciver shared a century stand in the group stages to overcome Rachael Haynes' side before hitting their then highest-ever T20I score of 199-3 against India in their next game.

While hopes and expectations are high within the camp going into the World T20, Robinson is also clear that England remain a work in progress and has placed more importance on performance than results.

"We took a young team to India to experiment," Robinson said. "We beat Australia, beat India and then lost in the final. We beat New Zealand and South Africa in T20s, so we have got some good results.

Amy Jones was England's top-scorer in the ODI series against New Zealand this summer

"Whether we are ready [to win the World T20], I'm not so sure. You're never quite sure as a coach - we don't play enough games to know - but by the end of November we will know, for good or for bad.

"Sometimes it's not just about winning games. You can play really well and get pipped at the post by someone having a special day, so it's important you judge it correctly and identify where you are as a team.

"We want to win, that's a given, but from my point of view you want performances from your team and players that show you are going in the right direction.

"We want our batters to explode and play entertaining, eye-catching innings, while we feel our bowling improved in the summer and we want to continue that. If we do that in this World Cup, we will have a chance."

Opening batter Wyatt, in particular, has had a memorable year in T20s, having failed to score a half-century in her first 70 matches for her country in the format.

Danni Wyatt became only the second player to score two T20I centuries after Deandra Dottin

The 27-year-old scored a career-changing 50 against Australia in Sydney in November 2017 and then smashed her maiden century off 56 balls in the next match in Canberra - two innings later she struck 124 against India in the Tri-series in March of this year to lead England to a record chase.

Robinson highlighted Wyatt's late development as a reason for county cricketers not to give up hope of playing for their country.

"Sport's funny," Robinson mused. "Sophie Ecclestone announced herself at 17 while Wyatt has emerged at 26, 27.

"It all happens in different ways. You want to tell all the players that if they hang in there and look to improve it can happen at any point.

"Danni is a major player for us and has a chance to win a game for us by herself, like a Lizelle Lee, a Sophie Devine, a Suzie Bates, an Alyssa Healy.

"Danni is in that bracket - she's someone the opposition want to get out as they know she can hurt them."

