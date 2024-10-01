Women's T20 World Cup: Key questions with Tammy Beaumont - can England challenge Australia?

Tammy Beaumont previews the Women's T20 World Cup where Heather Knight’s England have reached the semi-finals in the previous two editions; Watch every game from the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday, October 3
Tammy Beaumont says the time is right for someone to challenge Australia's T20 World Cup supremacy when the tournament begins this week.
Heather Knight's England are expected to be in contention along with Australia, who are six-time champions and winners of the most recent three editions.
England have won the tournament once - the inaugural edition in 2009 - but Australia are favourites once again following their success in South Africa last year.
The action begins on Thursday at 11am - live on Sky Sports Cricket - as Bangladesh take on debutants Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
2009: England
2010: Australia
2012: Australia
2014: Australia
2016: West Indies
2018: Australia
2020: Australia
2023: Australia
And England batter Beaumont - not in Knight's squad - is optimistic for her compatriots after a successful summer of cricket with wins against Pakistan and New Zealand.
"I actually think this World Cup is the most exciting in terms of upsets," said Beaumont, who is the first Englishwoman to hit 10 ODI centuries. "I think there are a lot of teams that have come a long way.
"I think Pakistan will challenge in Group A and beat anyone on their day. Same with Sri Lanka, a lot of batters are stepping up.
"And I think Scotland will upset someone in that group.
"I think the same top four will get through but there will certainly be a lot more change lower down."
"There are back-to-back games in a day. Two T20 games on one wicket, we will start to see some wear and tear and that will start to be more of a factor, particularly in those knockout games."
"Australia are a team in transition. They have lost Meg Lanning from the last World Cup and there are a few other new faces in the team.
"They have obviously got a lot of depth - [Annabel] Sutherland, [Phoebe] Litchfield in The Hundred here - but I am not sure they are playing their best T20 cricket.
"It is a good time for someone to step up and challenge them."
"The dew will play a factor but I think she is someone who can play in all conditions. If it turns, she can turn it big. If not, she can tie an end up and bowl it consistently.
"They will probably go with three spinners to start with but they have got the four in the squad.
"All are in the top 20 in the T20 rankings which makes a real difference."
"She is just so dominant with the bat. I actually think her bowling will be quite key in this World Cup as well with only one frontline seamer in Lauren Bell in the squad.
"The way she plays spin will be a real key for England in particular and the girls really feed off her when she is doing well.
"She hits the ball all around the ground with such power."
Thurs Oct 3: Bangladesh vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am
Thurs Oct 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 3pm
Fri Oct 4: South Africa vs West Indies (Dubai) - 11am
Fri Oct 4: India vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm
Sat Oct 5: Bangladesh vs England (Sharjah) - 11am
Sat Oct 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 3pm
Sun Oct 6: India vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 11am
Sun Oct 6: West Indies vs Scotland (Dubai) - 3pm
Mon Oct 7: England vs South Africa (Sharjah) - 3pm
Tues Oct 8: Australia vs New Zealand (Sharjah) - 3pm
Wed Oct 9: South Africa vs Scotland (Dubai) - 11am
Wed Oct 9: India vs Sri Lanka (Dubai) - 3pm
Thurs Oct 10: Bangladesh vs West Indies (Sharjah) - 3pm
Fri Oct 11: Australia vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 3pm
Sat Oct 12: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 11am
Sat Oct 12: Bangladesh vs South Africa (Dubai) - 3pm
Sun Oct 13: England vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am
Sun Oct 13: India vs Australia (Sharjah) - 3pm
Mon Oct 14: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm
Tues Oct 15: England vs West Indies (Dubai) - 3pm
Thurs Oct 17: Semi Final 1 (Dubai) - 3pm
Fri Oct 18: Semi Final 2 (Sharjah) - 3pm
Sun Oct 20: TBC (Dubai) - 3pm
