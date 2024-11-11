Luke Littler and Luke Humphries: Agony and ecstasy for the two Lukes at Grand Slam of Darts

When Luke Littler and Luke Humphries turned up in Wolverhampton for the Grand Slam of Darts 2024, not many would have envisioned that after two days of action, the former would already have his last-16 spot secured and the latter would be out with one group game still to go.

For the reigning Grand Slam champion, it seemed like a tough tournament from minute go, Mickey Mansell showing his class to defeat the world champion in a game that was a slow pace, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Littler was dismantling Keane Barry within six minutes. Their fates could not have looked more contrasting.

Fast forward 24 hours to Sunday and there is a renewed belief that Humphries will come out swinging in his crunch clash against James Wade and, with 'Cool Hand' on the stage practising four hours before his match got underway, he seemed in the zone.

However, by 11pm, he was out of the running to play for the title he so wanted to defend, while pundits and fans were waxing lyrical about Littler after he dismantled Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-1 to book his spot in the last 16 on his debut in the tournament.

The brutal reality of the Grand Slam structure had hit home and the odds were blown open for the 16 left, all with the confidence that they could be the one to put their name on the trophy.

The eyes were now firmly back on Littler. The tournament favourite and his recent rival had exited.

"I played very well, which I'm happy with. I knew if I won, I'd be through. I'd love to top the group," Littler told Sky Sports.

"Tonight was another top performance. It doesn't feel as simple as it may look. I know I'm playing well, but up here with the lights on, it's not easy.

"The belief is growing. Everyone is looking at the reigning champion, who has gone out. Maybe the eyes are on me now, but I've got focus on topping the group. I don't mind the eyes being on me.

"I have to admit, I do get nervous sometimes. With the short format, you need to kick on and win the early legs. As a player you settle into it. If your flow is there, then you can keep it up until the end."

It was another reminder of the class Littler has in his game, many worrying about his ranking form prior to the Grand Slam after not getting past the first round since the UK Open back in March.

For Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle, the best player in the world was no longer a threat, Littler was making it look easy once again and we were once again reminded that with the talent now in darts, nobody is safe.

"The best player in the world is out. Anyone now will be thinking why can't they go and win this? We've got to that point in darts now where no one is untouchable," Mardle said.

"When the top boys play well, they win, but when they play poorly, anyone can beat them. The last few months have proven that. The rest of the world will be thinking this might be their chance now the reigning champion is out.

"I can assure you that everyone who gets up here gets nervous, but with Littler it looks like there is nothing," Mardle added.

"There is something so attuned to it, almost like it's just something he does, something he was born to do. For someone so inexperienced in life in general, in this new set-up for him, to just get used to these things so quickly is hard to comprehend.

"Littler just deals with it so well and he feels at home. It's a bit like Phil Taylor, that he can relax in a way when he's up on stage. And he also has a very similar mindset. He wants to get this game done, relax and enjoy the next game."