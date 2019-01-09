Glen Durrant through to last 16 of BDO World Championship

Glen Durrant booked his place in the last 16 of the BDO World Championship

Defending champion Glen Durrant coasted past qualifier Mark McGrath to book his place in the last 16 of the BDO World Championship at Frimley Green's Lakeside Tavern.

Durrant, the tournament's No 2 seed, is aiming to become the first three-time consecutive winner since Eric Bristow's run from 1984 to 1986.

The 48-year-old from Middlesbrough never looked in any danger, racing through the first set without losing a leg and threw seven maximums on his way to an impressive victory over the New Zealander.

In the afternoon session, Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk, making his Lakeside debut, ended the hopes of No 11 seed and local favourite Dave Parletti with a shock 3-1 win.

Wolverhampton's Scott Baker produced another upset with a 3-0 victory over Scotland's 15th seed Ross Montgomery to set up a second-round match against Durrant.

Former champion Scott Mitchell, the 2015 winner and sixth seed, produced an average of 94.5 to defeat Serbian Oliver Ferenc 3-0.

Lorraine Winstanley moved into the quarter-finals

In the women's tournament, top seed Lorraine Winstanley came through a tough test to beat Casey Gallagher 2-1 and move into the quarter-finals.

Winstanley took the opening set, but Gallagher, who whitewashed her opponent at the 2018 World Masters, levelled things up before the No 1 seed regained control of the decider to close out a hard-earned victory.

Earlier, Dutchwoman Aileen de Graaf, twice a world championship semi-finalist, progressed to the last eight with 2-0 win over England's Paula Jacklin, and will next play leading Russian Anastasia Dobromyslova.

In Tuesday's late matches, Northern Ireland's Kyle McKinstry edged out Holland's No 10 seed Chris Landman 3-2 after landing an impressive 133 checkout during the deciding set for a first win on the Lakeside stage.

Veteran Gary Robson, 51, saw his hopes of progress end after a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Canadian qualifier David Cameron.

The Premier League action gets underway on February 7 in Newcastle. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts