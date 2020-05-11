PDC Home Tour: Brilliant Jose De Sousa take top spot on Night 25

2:38 A look back at the story of the 24th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Jose Oliveira de Sousa win all three of his games. A look back at the story of the 24th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Jose Oliveira de Sousa win all three of his games.

Portugal's 'Man 'o' Scores' Jose de Sousa produced the performance of the PDC Home Tour so far, to sweep to three consecutive victories on a high-scoring Night 25.

De Sousa, who burst onto the PDC scene last year with two ranking titles, was near flawless to win all three matches and lose just one leg in the process, becoming the ninth nationality to top a group and make the second stage.

PDC Home Tour - Monday's fixtures (Group 25) Keegan Brown 5-4 Reece Robinson Jose De Sousa 5-0 Robert Thornton Reece Robinson 5-2 Robert Thornton Keegan Brown 0-5 Jose De Sousa Jose De Sousa 5-1 Reece Robinson Robert Thornton 2-5 Keegan Brown

Group 25 - Final standings Pts Legs +/- (1) Jose De Sousa 6 +14 (2) Keegan Brown 4 -1 (3) Reece Robinson 2 -2 (4) Robert Thornton 0 -11

Three-time major champion Robert Thornton and the returning Keegan Brown were also in action on Monday night, but both were swept aside by De Sousa who was left to slog it out with Reece Robinson for top spot in the fifth match of the evening.

Having won 5-0 in his first two matches, De Sousa needed just two legs from his match with Robinson and despite losing the first, he reeled off the next five to seal the most dominant performance of the 25 nights so far.

Firing in eight 180s in just 16 legs, he recorded an average of 104.97 for the night, topping Ryan Searle's previous best of 100.23 that accounted for James Wade on Night Six.

Brown kicked off the evening as the headline act, and not just as the highest-ranked player in the field. The NHS worker has been putting in extra shifts in a blood lab on the Isle of Wight in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

His internet let him down on Night 12, forcing him to withdraw, but given a reprieve he was first up against Robinson and started in style, racing into 3-0 and 4-1 leads. Robinson battled back to force a decider where Brown took the honours.

That proved to be just the starting gun for the evening's fireworks as De Sousa, originally from Lisbon but now based in Madrid, blasted out of the traps to average almost 110 and hammer Thornton 5-0, sealing victory with a brilliant 12-dart leg.

Thornton had little time to recover, he was on the receiving end of another onslaught as Robinson averaged 111 to beat the Scot 5-2. Thornton's defeat meant he was out despite averaging more than 100 himself.

0:18 Big finishes and maximum 180s were the order of the night for De Sousa Big finishes and maximum 180s were the order of the night for De Sousa

De Sousa, known as The Special One, lived up to his billing to knock off a second successive whitewash and sit in pole position with a 5-0 win over Brown. That meant only Robinson could deny the Portuguese thrower in their head to head.

The 27-year from Hull got off to the perfect start by becoming the first man to take a leg off De Sousa. But needing victory by at least four legs his hopes were over when De Sousa took the next two in the blink of an eye, and reeled off the next three for a 5-1 win and an almost perfect night's work.

The PDC's 32-night first round is entering its final week, and with all Tour Card holders given a chance to play, the final groups will be filled by those in second spot.

Places in Groups 26-32 for previous group runners-up are being allocated based on PDC Order of Merit position, with higher-placed players being given the first option to compete for a second time.

Michael Smith and Steve Beaton have already been confirmed while Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price are among the names who could yet feature going forward.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Conan Whitehead Steve Beaton Michael Smith Steve Brown Scott Waites Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Dekker Ross Smith Luke Humphries Martin Atkins Ron Meulenkamp Andy Boulton

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

