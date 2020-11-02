World Cup of Darts: Portugal replace Singapore for tournament in Salzburg, Austria

Jose De Sousa will head to the World Cup of Darts having beaten Michael van Gerwen to win the European Darts Grand Prix

Portugal will compete in the World Cup of Darts for the first time this weekend after replacing Singapore, while the first round schedule of play is also now available.

Due to regulations in Singapore, Harith Lim is now unable to travel to Austria and as such the former quarter-finalists - who would also have featured Hong Kong-based Paul Lim - have withdrawn.

Portugal will now step into the event and be represented by Jose De Sousa - who won a European Tour title recently and landed a nine-darter at the European Championship - and Jose Marques, who competed at the 2020 Qualifying School.

De Sousa will be partnered by Jose Marques for Portugal

Cristo Reyes will be replaced by Jesus Noguera in the Spain team, and Zizhao Zheng has replaced Xicheng Han for China.

Due to a change in regulations in Austria, the World Cup will now be held behind closed doors at the Salzburgarena, with the action starting on Friday with a double session of first round action.

Michael van Gerwen will once again represent the Netherlands at the World Cup of Darts

Four-time winners England will be in action in the afternoon session against the Philippines, alongside former finalists Belgium and host nation Austria.

Scotland's title defence will commence in the evening session as they play Japan, while four-time champions Netherlands are in action, while two former finalists face off as Republic of Ireland play Australia.

Schedule of Play

Friday November 6

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

8x First Round

Lithuania v Gibraltar

Hong Kong v China

Portugal v Hungary

New Zealand v Denmark

Northern Ireland v Canada

Belgium v Czech Republic

Austria v USA

England v Philippines

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

8x First Round

Italy v Spain

Sweden v Greece

Japan v Scotland

Poland v South Africa

Republic of Ireland v Australia

Wales v Russia

Germany v Finland

Netherlands v Brazil

Saturday November 7

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

4x Second Round

Sunday November 8

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

Semi-Finals & Final

Format

First Round

Best of nine legs 501 Doubles

Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals

The Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals will be played as two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play. In the event of both nations winning one Singles match apiece, a best of seven leg 501 Doubles match will be played to decide the tie.

Final

The Final will be played as two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches, followed by a best of seven leg 501 Doubles match and then Reverse Singles matches. The first team to win three games is declared the winner.

Darts is back on Sky Sports in November with a double bill, starting with three days of coverage from the World Cup of Darts (November 6-8) and continuing with nine days of the Grand Slam of Darts which gets under way on November 16. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.