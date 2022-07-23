World Matchplay Darts: Gerwyn Price sets up blockbuster date with Michael van Gerwen in Blackpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price raised the roof at the Winter Gardens with a magical nine-dart finish in his semi-final win against Danny Noppert Gerwyn Price raised the roof at the Winter Gardens with a magical nine-dart finish in his semi-final win against Danny Noppert

Gerwyn Price struck perfection with his fourth nine-dart finish of 2022 to set up a box office date with Michael van Gerwen in Sunday's World Matchplay final.

Price stole the show on a scintillating night in Blackpool, achieving perfection in his 17-11 victory against Danny Noppert, registering the first nine-darter at this event since Gary Anderson's 2018 exploits.

The Welshman will now take on Van Gerwen in Sunday's showpiece, after the two-time winner won the final four legs without reply to edge out Dimitri Van den Bergh in a battle of the former champions.

Saturday, July 23 - Results Semi-Finals Gerwyn Price 17-11 Danny Noppert Dimitri Van den Bergh 14-17 Michael van Gerwen

Price seized the early initiative by hitting 180s in consecutive legs to lead 3-2, before registering an 11-dart hold and converting a 107 finish to win the next mini-session by the same scoreline.

The 37-year-old then produced a blistering barrage to raise the roof in Blackpool, landing the magical nine-darter in leg 13 to become the first player in PDC history to land four TV nine-darters in a calendar year.

Price, the new world No 1, threatened to repeat the feat in the following leg, opening up with four perfect darts and crashing in two more maximums en route to an 11-darter, before stretching his advantage to 10-5 moments later.

UK Open champion Noppert responded with a run of three straight legs - including a 104 combination - only for Price to restore his five-leg buffer with legs of 14, 14 and 13 darts.

The Dutchman was beginning to waver and Price continued his charge to move 15-8 ahead, but Noppert preserved his hopes with another three-leg burst, taking out 117 and 120 checkouts to reduce the arrears to 15-11.

Price avoided any late drama by posting his 13th 180 to move one leg away, before taking out 63 in two darts to cap off a sublime display.

"I felt brilliant for most of that game," admitted Price, who averaged 102.37 and fired in 13 maximums to become the second Welshman along with Richie Burnett to reach a World Matchplay final.

"I'm so glad the nine-darter went in, but it probably put me under pressure, because I know a lot of people who hit nine-darters go on to lose the game. Thankfully that didn't happen!

"I was hoping to go back-to-back, but it's good for the crowd and it's good for my confidence, especially at the Winter Gardens.

"The crowd on right on top of you, it's brilliant. It's a great atmosphere."

MVG rallies late on to reach his fourth World Matchplay final

Van den Bergh punished a sloppy start from Van Gerwen to race into a 4-1 lead with the aid of a 116 finish in leg three, although 'The Green Machine' responded in emphatic style.

The two-time winner landed a 10-dart leg to restore parity at four apiece, and while 2020 champion Van den Bergh briefly restored his two-leg lead, he squandered two at double for a 7-4 cushion and Van Gerwen capitalised to level once more.

The pair exchanged seven consecutive holds before the Belgian stole a march in a crucial passage of play, converting back-to-back 100 and 114 finishes to establish a 12-9 advantage.

However, 'The DreamMaker' spurned two darts at double to move further clear in leg 22, and it proved to be an expensive miss, with the Dutchman winning four of the next five legs to draw level at 13-13.

Van den Bergh registered his second 114 outshot of the contest - his fourth ton-plus finish - to retain his slender cushion, but he was unable to stem the tide in the latter stages.

Despite missing double 11 for a 124 combination, Van Gerwen returned to pin the same target in leg 29 to secure the lead for the first time, before moving one leg away with a 14-dart hold.

The pair traded 180s in a dramatic climax, but after Van den Bergh was unable to convert a 104 skin-saver, Van Gerwen closed out a 13-dart break to move within one match of a third title.

"It was a really tough game for me, but I stayed calm and I think from here, anything is possible," said Van Gerwen, who averaged 98.9 to continue his bid for a third Phil Taylor Trophy.

"I feel good. I'm not happy with my performance, but I kept believing in my own abilities and I think this is why I won the game.

"I only had a short period of preparation for this tournament, so being in the final is a bonus for me, but I'm not done yet!

"Me and Gerwyn always have fantastic games, and I think this will be a final that everybody wants to watch.

"It's a big game for both of us, and I cannot wait for tomorrow. It's going to be amazing."

Van Gerwen vs Price: Tale of the Tape

Sunday's blockbuster clash between Price and Van Gerwen will begin from 9pm BST, with the inaugural Women's World Matchplay taking place earlier in the day from 1pm - live on Sky Sports.