Luke Littler reacts to comments from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after UK Open win over James Wade

Luke Littler says seeing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talk about him was just another day in his life.

Klopp compared his young band of players, who helped win the Carabao Cup last week and then earn a quarter-final spot in the FA Cup, to the 17-year-old, who the German described as the "new darts sensation".

Littler, who advanced to the last 32 of the UK Open on Friday night, burst onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas. His historic run to the final saw him transcend the sport and become a global star, so seeing Klopp reference him was nothing out of the ordinary.

Littler, a staunch Manchester United fan, said: "I actually watched the final and the young lads are doing well, but if he wants to compare them to me then he can.

"I actually woke up and someone told me that he compared me to his young lads, so I went online and watched the video. I gave it a like and went on to the next video. That was literally another day in my life."

Klopp plays down comparisons: "Nobody is Luke Littler"

Klopp made the comments after Liverpool's 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton, although admitted ahead of Saturday's match with Nottingham Forest that he could take back his words to protect his teenage stars.

"I don't feel that [protect young players], I know that," Klopp said. "You [the media] are all not ready to do it so somebody has to ask for it. Nobody is Luke Littler.

"What could disturb a career for a young prospect, [media attention] is always one part of it. It was wonderful, they deserve it, the spotlight was on them that night [against Southampton].

"You don't live on the planet if you don't see how special the story was but, besides that, the next challenge is now how to deal with all the things coming up. These boys are fantastic in that department as well. Really down to earth and grounded, all that is absolutely fine."

Littler impresses at UK Open

Littler is gunning for his first major title since joining the main PDC Tour at the start of the year and he looked the part in his opening match at Butlin's in Minehead.

He averaged over 100 and produced four 100-plus finishes, including a 'Big Fish', as he beat James Wade 10-7. With Michael van Gerwen surprisingly crashing out, Littler is now the favourite to win.

"I have not even thought about it, but I know if my game is there every match then I don't see why I can't win it," he said.

"I don't mind who I play. It is what I dreamed of, playing in front of thousands every week, I just take it in my stride."

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues in Brighton, as league leader Van Gerwen takes on Night Five runner-up Rob Cross in a battle of the former world champions.

Nathan Aspinall faces Luke Littler in another eye-catching showdown, Luke Humphries meets Gerwyn Price in a repeat of last year's World Grand Prix final, while Michael Smith plays Peter Wright.

Premier League Darts continues on Sky Sports on Thursday, March 7 with The Brighton Centre the next stop on the 17-week extravaganza all the way through to the Play-Offs at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, May 23.

