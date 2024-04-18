Luke Littler: Teenager poised to renew rivalry with Luke Humphries in Germany

Teenage sensation Luke Littler looks poised to renew his rivalry with world champion Luke Humphries in Germany this weekend.

Humphries could play 17-year-old Littler in a repeat of January's World Championship final, with 'Cool Hand' aiming to repeat his 2022 triumph in Sindelfingen.

Rob Cross will begin his defence of the European Darts Grand Prix against Martin Schindler or Gian van Veen.

The Glaspalast will play host to the year's fourth PDC European Tour event from April 19-21, with the draw and schedule now confirmed for the £175,000 tournament.

This weekend's action will see reigning champion Cross competing alongside world No 1 Humphries, Dutch superstar Michael van Gerwen and the returning Littler, who won the year's first European Tour title on debut in Wieze last month.

Peter Wright - also a three-time runner-up in Sindelfingen - opens his challenge against Mickey Mansell, while Joe Cullen meets Swedish qualifier Johan Engstrom.

Former European Darts Grand Prix winners Jose de Sousa and Ian White face Daryl Gurney and Chris Dobey respectively, with Masters champion Stephen Bunting drawn against Croatia's Romeo Grbavac.

Last year's UK Open champion Andrew Gilding goes head to head with Brendan Dolan in another intriguing tie, while Ritchie Edhouse will aim to build upon his run to the quarter-finals in Riesa when he meets 2018 runner-up James Wade.

Following Saturday's second round, the last 16 will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

Schedule of Play

Friday April 19

First Round

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Callan Rydz vs Jeffrey Sparidaans

Stephen Burton vs Keane Barry

Scott Williams vs Niko Springer

Andrew Gilding vs Brendan Dolan

Luke Woodhouse vs Martin Lukeman

Johan Engstrom vs Joe Cullen

Niels Zonneveld vs Christian Perez

Jose de Sousa vs Daryl Gurney

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Ritchie Edhouse vs James Wade

Stephen Bunting vs Romeo Grbavac

Franz Roetzsch vs Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey vs Ian White

Arno Merk vs Luke Littler

Martin Schindler vs Gian van Veen

Peter Wright vs Mickey Mansell

Gabriel Clemens vs Rene Eidams

Saturday April 20

Second Round

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Williams/Springer

Ross Smith vs Woodhouse/Lukeman

Ryan Searle vs Bunting/Grbavac

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Edhouse/Wade

Danny Noppert vs De Sousa/Gurney

Jonny Clayton vs Dobey/White

Dave Chisnall vs Burton/Barry

Josh Rock vs Rydz/Sparidaans

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Gary Anderson vs Zonneveld/Perez

Gerwyn Price vs Gilding/Dolan

Michael Smith vs Roetzsch/Van Barneveld

Damon Heta vs Wright/Mansell

Rob Cross vs Schindler/Van Veen

Michael van Gerwen vs Engstrom/Cullen

Luke Humphries vs Merk/Littler

Ricardo Pietreczko vs Clemens/Eidams

Sunday April 21

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

The Premier League continues with Night 13 at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 25, as Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price collide in the opening match of the night.



World champion Luke Humphries goes head to head with Nathan Aspinall, Michael van Gerwen will play Peter Wright for a place in the semi-finals, while Michael Smith and Rob Cross are also in action on Merseyside.

Fixtures: Night 13 at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 25 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

