Luke Littler: Teenager into Poland Darts Masters quarter-finals along with Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler made a winning start on his Poland Darts Masters debut, fending off a valiant fightback from Adam Gawlas to advance to the quarter-finals with a 6-4 success in Gliwice on Friday.

Littler, 17, survived a late scare to see off UK Open semi-finalist Gawlas, who fought back from 5-1 down to threaten an unlikely victory by taking three successive legs.

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen continued his winning record in Poland to set up a quarter-final clash against Boris Krcmar.

The Dutchman began his title defence with a comprehensive 6-1 win over a below-par Karel Sedlacek, while Krcmar defied five 180s from Nathan Aspinall to progress to the quarter-finals with a huge 6-4 victory against the World Matchplay champion.

Peter Wright returned to winning ways in emphatic style, producing a trio of 15-darters in the closing stages to dispatch big-stage debutant Jacek Krupka 6-0.

Despite missing 28 darts at double, Michael Smith still averaged over 95 to complete a 6-4 victory against home hope Radek Szaganski.

What's next on Sky Sports?

Image: Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price are reigning World Cup of Darts champions

The World Cup of Darts will take place from 27 to 30 June 2024 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.

Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are the defending champions and they'll be determined to fend off 39 other nations to retain their title.

Luke Humphries and Smith are in line to represent England but Littler will not feature because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked. 'The Nuke' is currently 25th in the Order of Merit.

World Cup of Darts: Fixtures

Thursday, June 27 (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Opening Matches

Friday, June 28

Afternoon Session (11am BST)

Group Stage - Second Matches

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Final Matches

Saturday, June 29

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday, June 30

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

What is the format?

Group Stage - Best of seven legs

- Best of seven legs Second Round - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Final - Best of 19 legs

All matches will be played in a doubles format

