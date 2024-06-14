Luke Littler: Teenager into Poland Darts Masters quarter-finals along with Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler survives late scare to see off a spirited Adam Gawlas, who fought back from 5-1 down to threaten an unlikely victory at the Poland Darts Masters; darts is back on Sky Sports from June 27 with the World Cup in Frankfurt
Friday 14 June 2024 21:26, UK
Luke Littler made a winning start on his Poland Darts Masters debut, fending off a valiant fightback from Adam Gawlas to advance to the quarter-finals with a 6-4 success in Gliwice on Friday.
Littler, 17, survived a late scare to see off UK Open semi-finalist Gawlas, who fought back from 5-1 down to threaten an unlikely victory by taking three successive legs.
Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen continued his winning record in Poland to set up a quarter-final clash against Boris Krcmar.
The Dutchman began his title defence with a comprehensive 6-1 win over a below-par Karel Sedlacek, while Krcmar defied five 180s from Nathan Aspinall to progress to the quarter-finals with a huge 6-4 victory against the World Matchplay champion.
Peter Wright returned to winning ways in emphatic style, producing a trio of 15-darters in the closing stages to dispatch big-stage debutant Jacek Krupka 6-0.
Despite missing 28 darts at double, Michael Smith still averaged over 95 to complete a 6-4 victory against home hope Radek Szaganski.
The World Cup of Darts will take place from 27 to 30 June 2024 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.
Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are the defending champions and they'll be determined to fend off 39 other nations to retain their title.
Luke Humphries and Smith are in line to represent England but Littler will not feature because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked. 'The Nuke' is currently 25th in the Order of Merit.
Fans were also able to stream the entire action on NOW TV through their mobile device or table.
Thursday, June 27 (6pm BST)
Group Stage - Opening Matches
Friday, June 28
Afternoon Session (11am BST)
Group Stage - Second Matches
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Group Stage - Final Matches
Saturday, June 29
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
Second Round x4
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Second Round x4
Sunday, June 30
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Semi-Finals
Final
All matches will be played in a doubles format
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.