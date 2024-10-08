World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen dumped out by Daryl Gurney in first-round shocker after failure to win single leg

Michael van Gerwen failed to win a single leg as his bid for a seventh World Grand Prix title was ruthlessly ended in the first round by an impressive Daryl Gurney.

Van Gerwen inexplicably lost all six legs against Gurney on Night Two in Leicester as 'SuperChin' swept to a dominant 2-0 triumph, with the six-time champion of the event embarrassed when he crucially missed three darts at double three in what proved to be the final leg and had Sky Sports Darts pundit Wayne Mardle perplexed in the commentary box.

The Dutchman's dismal finish came after he had seemingly decided to leave himself the tricky double at the bottom of the board by completing a maximum score of 180 at his previous visit. Gurney was left on 83 at the time, which he subsequently failed to take out.

"Honestly, though. Honestly! Leaving six, I don't get that?" said a stunned Mardle in commentary.

"I'm sorry, I don't care what you've won, you've got to question the board management on that 180."

"There's not many players that will beat Michael van Gerwen 6-0 but I won't get carried away," declared Gurney - one of five former winners left in the tournament.

"I'm playing well and I have been for the last couple of months.

"I have been beating players on the stage that I haven't beaten for a couple of years - Dave Chisnall, Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price and now Michael, so that gives me a bit more belief."

Did you know?

Before Tuesday's 2-0 (3-0, 3-0) defeat to Daryl Gurney, the last time Michael van Gerwen failed to win a leg in a televised ranking match was 13 years ago.



Gary Anderson 6-0 Michael van Gerwen (2011 Players Championship Finals first round).



Gurney's reward is a second-round showdown against 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen, who marked his return to Leicester with a terrific comeback win against Chris Dobey.

Dobey drew first blood with a magnificent 160 checkout, although 'The Rockstar' came roaring back in the closing stages, winning the last five legs without reply and wrapping up proceedings with a 110 finish.

Anderson wins match of the night

Van Gerwen's surprise exit followed hot on the heels of that of world No 2 Michael Smith, who was dumped out 2-1 by 2016 runner-up Gary Anderson in the night's most eagerly-anticipated match.

Smith, who reached last year's semi-finals, won the match's first set before Anderson hit back in the second, which included 'The Flying Scotsman' taking out a 101 break of throw.

Tied at 2-2 in the decisive third set, both players missed chances to wrap up the match before Anderson ultimately prevailed.

Smith brushed Anderson aside in their opening round clash at July's World Matchplay, but the Scottish icon made amends, despite relinquishing the opening set.

"I've probably played better this year than I have at any point in the last decade," insisted Anderson, who has a higher seasonal average than any other player on the PDC ProTour.

"Even when I won the World Championship, I probably wasn't as good as I have been this year.

"Everything I look at I'm hitting and it's going well, but I'm under no pressure whatsoever."

Van Gerwen and Smith follow teenage sensation Luke Littler in making unexpected first-round exits at the double-start event. Littler was beaten by Rob Cross in his debut World Grand Prix appearance on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday night, two-time champion James Wade fought back from a set down to beat Peter Wright, the 2018 runner-up.

Despite a poor start that saw him lose the match's first two legs, 'Snakebite' appeared to find his form by winning the following three to seal the first set. But Wade soon took over again and went on to claim an impressive win.

"I'm genuinely enjoying the game again," reflected Wade, who lifted the double-start crown in 2007 and 2010.

"I am very happy to get through there. I felt it shouldn't have gone to a third set, but fair play to Peter, he's one of the greatest dart players that has ever walked the planet."

Price back from the brink

Wade will now play Gerwyn Price in round two after 'The Iceman' came back from the brink against Danny Noppert.

Price, the 2020 champion and last year's runner-up, had appeared to be cruising through after winning the first set and then the first two legs of the second, but suddenly lost five legs in succession to find himself on the brink of an exit.

But after Noppert missed a dart for the match, Price fought back impressively to win the final three legs and take the match.

Elsewhere, Dimitri Van den Bergh won through a high-quality encounter against Luke Woodhouse to return to winning ways on the big stage, averaging 97 and landing five 180s in the process.

The Belgian will now play sixth seed Dave Chisnall for a place in the quarter-finals, after the two-time runner-up completed a six-leg whitewash of Cameron Menzies in the evening's opener.

Van den Bergh's compatriot Mike De Decker also celebrated first round success, condemning Damon Heta to a fourth consecutive opening round exit at the World Grand Prix.

Tuesday's World Grand Prix results Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

What's happening at the World Grand Prix on Wednesday?

Image: Luke Humphries is aiming to defend his World Grand Prix title in Leicester

Luke Humphries, who produced one of the most astonishing comebacks in World Grand Prix history against Stephen Bunting to kick off his title defence, takes on German Ricardo Pietreczko.

The 29-year-old from Berlin accounted for two-time finalist Raymond van Barneveld.

Rob Cross, who is yet to advance beyond the second round in seven previous World Grand Prix appearances, turned on the style to dump out debutant and pre-tournament favourite Luke Littler.

The former world champion faces German No 1 Martin Schindler, who was a quarter-finalist in 2023.

Jonny Clayton kicked off his bid for a second double-start title with victory over Ritchie Edhouse and now the 2021 champion goes up against Ross Smith.

'Smudger' produced the performance of Monday's opening night in his straight-sets demolition of Gian van Veen, averaging 101.79 to cap off an outstanding display.

Nathan Aspinall, the 2022 runner-up, tackles Ryan Joyce with 'Relentless' making his first World Grand Prix appearance since 2020.

Wednesday's World Grand Prix Fixtures from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports+ Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko Jonny Clayton vs Ross Smith Rob Cross vs Martin Schindler Nathan Aspinall vs Ryan Joyce

