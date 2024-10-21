Beau Greaves says Grand Slam of Darts is a good opportunity but she is not looking forward to playing against men

Beau Greaves says November's Grand Slam of Darts is a good opportunity for her, but she is not looking forward to playing against men.

Women's World Matchplay winner Greaves will compete in Wolverhampton next month, having scooped her eighth Women's Series title of the year in Event 22 on Saturday.

Greaves, nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow', has said she will forgo the chance to play at the World Darts Championship in order to defend her WDF Women's World Championship title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Polly James and Glen Durrant discuss Greaves' comments, saying it would be 'silly' to think a female player could win the World Championship

Greaves, who defeated Ricardo Pietreczko but lost narrowly to Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta at last year's Grand Slam, also competed at Alexandra Palace in the last World Championship but lost in the first round to William O'Connor and said she did not enjoy the experience.

Speaking after her latest success on the Women's Series circuit, Greaves said: "People know I'm not keen on playing the lads on telly but it's a good opportunity for me.

"I had a decent year there last year so hopefully I can get comfortable on the stage. It's difficult for me to play but I look forward to it. I'll practise well for it and see how it goes."

Talking about her mindset going into the Grand Slam, the Doncaster thrower said: "I just don't feel as if I can win it. People say I'm stubborn, people say whatever they want, but I know how good I can be and what I'm like most of the time. It's about that consistency and most of the ladies don't have the consistency to compete with the men.

"I'm there, I've qualified for it so I'll play it. It's not something I look forward to and it's not something I necessarily want to play in but the opportunity is there.

"I'll give it my best crack. I'll always try my best and give it 100 per cent on stage but maybe I should learn from that by being more positive about playing in it, but it's just not what I like playing in."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Greaves speaks about her experience at the World Championship and how she would do things differently next time

Greaves set to miss World Darts Championship again

Image: Greaves won the Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool earlier this year

Earlier this year, Greaves told Sky Sports News she wants to focus on winning a third WDF Women's World Championship title in a row. Players are only allowed to take part in one governing body's World Championships.

She said: "I have won the ladies' World Championship back to back now and I don't want to miss out on the chance of retaining that title so that is all it comes down to.

"Hopefully, I can go back to Ally Pally in years to come, but right now I want to focus on ladies' darts"

Sky Sports News understands Greaves is yet to officially inform the PDC that she will not take her place and has until November 24th to do so.

In response to Greaves' comments, PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: "We have invested over £1m into women's darts in recent years and are committed to continuing to do so.

"We have always been clear that we see the potential for men and women to compete on a level playing field in the sport as an asset, not a hindrance and all our events have always been open to male and female players.

"The progress made by so many women players in recent years shows the rich talent pool that is out there and over the years ahead we hope to see many more women competing in our biggest events alongside male players."

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

Image: Luke Humphries claimed his maiden Grand Slam of Darts title last year

Live action returns to Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 9-17 as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title, with Greaves and Noa-Lynn van Leuven also taking part.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries nailed this 91 finish to defeat Rob Cross 16-8 and win his first Grand Slam of Darts title

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.