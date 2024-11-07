Cameron Menzies ahead of Grand Slam of Darts return: Being a plumber while playing darts keeps my 'sanity'

Cameron Menzies is excited for his return to the Grand Slam of Darts this month - live on Sky Sports - but his preparation will look different to most other players'.

Menzies was one of the final eight qualifiers for the event, defeating former Grand Slam semi-finalist Mervyn King, Steve Lennon and last year's World Matchplay runner-up Nathan Aspinall - the world No 7 - during his qualification, the wins coming in the same week he won his maiden PDC ranking title at Players Championship 29.

However, while many of the 32-player field will spend their week practising ahead of the major, Menzies will juggle that with his job as a plumber as he makes his Grand Slam return for the first time since 2017.

While many would find working a potential distraction, he credits his job with keeping his "sanity" throughout the ups and downs of a darting career.

"I have just signed a new contract with them and changed my hours, so I am working basically three days a week now which is a lot better for me," Menzies told Sky Sports' Love the Darts podcast.

"I asked the office and they were happy to do it. All the time off I need for darts, they are massively helpful with me.

"But if I do start doing more exhibitions and stuff, I do think I might have to make a choice.

"For me, darts is a hobby more than full-time work. I go to darts not thinking about having to make money for bills and stuff.

"I have worked since I was 16 so when the darts is quiet, I don't like sitting about, I have got to do stuff.

"I just remember in COVID times and you couldn't get a job - it wasn't the greatest of times for a lot of people.

"Working just keeps my sanity basically."

Menzies is grouped with eighth seed Danny Noppert, Beau Greaves and Martin Schindler in Group B, and will face Schindler in the afternoon session of Saturday November 9 in his first match.

