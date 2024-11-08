Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Pundit predictions for winners, rising stars in Wolverhampton

Ahead of the Grand Slam of Darts 2024, the Sky Sports Darts pundits give their predictions for who will walk away with victory and who the surprise packages will be...

Mark Webster's Grand Slam predictions...

Webster's winner: "I stick by Luke Humphries. He has just been the standout player and even when he has missed out on majors, he has not been far away.

"He was runner-up at the UK Open, runner-up at the Grand Prix then obviously fell a little bit short at the European Championships. I expect him to be hungry and the group could get a bit messy, but once it is that quarter-final stage and first to 16, he is going to be a tough player to beat."

Webster's surprise package: "I have been enjoying the progress of Wessel Nijman. He is in a tough group but he is playing well and I expect him to perform.

"Even if he performs well it might not be enough, but if he gets out of that group I think he could be dangerous."

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Richard Ashdown's Grand Slam predictions...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries spoke ahead of the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts saying 'anyone can win, which makes it so exciting', and that it's a great opportunity for him to retain a major title this year

Ashdown's winner: "Of all the tournament formats, I feel this is the one best suited to the reigning champion, Luke Humphries. If he reaches the quarter finals, it would take an off-day from Cool Hand and an immaculate performance from one of his rivals to stop him."

Ashdown's surprise package: "The surprise package might be Gary Anderson. It seems bizarre naming one of the all-time greats as a dark horse, but it's been over six years since he won a premier ranking event. It's a tournament he still enjoys and I know he'd love to win it."

Rod Studd's Grand Slam predictions...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Defending champion Luke Humphries reacts to the Grand Slam of Darts draw as he was paired with James Wade in Group A

Studd's winner: "Luke Humphries looks a decent favourite to retain his title to me. He was a brilliant winner in Wolverhampton last year and although he'll be disappointed not to win the recent World Grand Prix and European Championship, the group draw has been kind to him.

"He should qualify without too much fuss and from then on the longer formats play into his hands."

Studd's surprise package: "As for a dark horse, I'll take Wessel Nijman. The wiry Dutchman has emerged as a growing threat to the established order this year, and if he can emerge from an awkward looking opening group then he could really shake up the Slam."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Grand Prix 2024 between Luke Humphries and Mike De Decker.

Dan Dawson's Grand Slam predictions...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries takes out a 144 checkout in the Grand Slam of Darts 2023 final against Rob Cross

Dawson's winner: "If you're not picking Humphries as your most likely winner, then I don't understand why. His group also looks manageable and a repeat meeting in the quarter-finals with James Wade (also in Group A) looks on the cards to me."

Dawson's surprise package: "As for a dark horse, I'd look at the other end of the draw and specifically in Group H. It is brutal. I genuinely think whoever comes out of it could go all the way to the final and win it.

"Whether that is The Masters champion Stephen Bunting, recent Pro Tour winner Josh Rock or one of the two brilliant young Dutchmen, Gian van Veen or Wessel Nijman. If I'm forced to pick one, I'd say Bunting - he has been spectacular this year."

Polly James' Grand Slam predictions...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Menzies explains why he continues to work alongside playing darts ahead of his appearance at the Grand Slam of Darts

James' winner: "It is going to be Luke Humphries but I think missing out on the Grand Prix title to defend it must have been a proper stinger for him, so I think he will try everything in his power to defend this one."

James' surprise package: "I don't think a lot of people would find him a surprise package but people who don't generally watch darts on Sky won't know too much about Cameron Menzies.

"He has been threatening for a while, he has just won his first ProTour title and he just looks in really good nick. I think with some renewed confidence behind him he may run far and he may go deep."

Stuart Pyke's Grand Slam predictions...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite this having been his breakthrough season, Matt Edgar is concerned about Luke Littler's recent run of form as the 17-year-old heads into his Grand Slam of Darts debut

Pyke's winner: "I can't see past Luke Humphries winning the title again. He will ease out of his group and will get stronger as the tournament goes on. The world champ will be very difficult to beat over the longer distances."

Pyke's surprise package: "There's a bit of pressure on both Michael Smith and Luke Littler. Smith is defending the money he won by claiming the crown two years ago and Littler knows he needs to perform after a hat-trick of first-round exits in big TV ranking events. They could well clash in the knockout stages!

"Dave Chisnall could well be under threat in Group D - Ross Smith, European champion Ritchie Edhouse and Challenge Tour winner Connor Scutt provide tough opposition.

"If you're looking for a bolter, how about young Dutch ace Wessel Nijman in Group H. It's a tough group with Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gian van Veen, but Nijman has the tools in his armoury to do well here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Sky Sports darts editor Megan Wellens and Matthew Edgar discuss the pressure on Michael Smith's ranking position at the end of this year

How can you watch?

The Grand Slam of Darts is live every day on Sky Sports from November 9-17 as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title, with Beau Greaves and Noa-Lynn van Leuven also taking part.

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.