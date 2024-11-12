Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Stephen Bunting salutes crowd after advancing to last 16 on night of shocks

A "very emotional" Stephen Bunting paid tribute to his adoring army of fans after seeing off Josh Rock for a place in the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts, admitting the support gives him an advantage over his competition.

On a Tuesday night full of shocks as former winners Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith were both knocked out, Bunting survived his own straight shoot-out against Rock, winning 5-2 in front of a raucous Wolverhampton crowd.

"Listen to this crowd," Bunting told Sky Sports afterwards. "How can you not win in front of them? It's unbelievable."

Bunting has become one of the most recognisable and popular players in darts, and claims that helped him get over the line on Tuesday - and could well arm him moving forward in the tournament.

"As soon as I got out on stage tonight you could hear them singing, 'let's go Bunting mental'," he said.

"It's very emotional to be honest, I'm an emotional guy so I had to check myself back to make sure I wouldn't cry. I even had to say to Mark Webster: 'Don't say anything so I cry on Sky again!'

"The crowd is exceptional, and wherever I'm playing now I've got my own sets of fans. They talk about it in football having a 12th man, and it's even more important for a player up on the stage. It's only you who can bring the performance out.

"Sometimes when things aren't going well a couple of cheers from the crowd can gee you right up and that's what happened tonight, I raised off the crowd."

The Grand Slam of Darts appears wide open after Smith and Van Gerwen's exits ensured there are no former winners in the final 16 - and while the standards are sky high, Bunting is confident.

"I'm so happy to get through the the group of death, and, who knows how far I can go," he added. "With this fan base behind me, we can only go up, and that's where we're going."

Bunting feeling 'dangerous' ahead of Anderson clash

Bunting will play Gary Anderson - who won all three of his group matches - in the next round on Thursday night, aiming to build on a new-found confidence after his Masters victory earlier this year.

"I think, the main thing is belief," he told Sky Sports' Emma Paton and Mark Webster about how he has changed.

"I believe that when I turn up now, I can win games. I'm walking up here and I'm confident again. That makes me dangerous and long may that continue.

"My game's in a great place. I love playing on the TV. I love playing in front of these great crowds, and, long may it continue. I think I've got quite a few years ahead of me."

What is next?

The tournament continues on Wednesday November 13 as the last 16 gets under way, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

Luke Littler will face Mike De Decker as Dimitri Van den Bergh will now face Jermaine Wattimena in the knockout stages. Ryan Joyce is up against Gian van Veen, Gary Anderson facing Stephen Bunting.

James Wade is facing Cameron Menzies, Danny Noppert plays Mickey Mansell, Martin Lukeman is up against Ross Smith and Ritchie Edhouse takes on Rob Cross.