Grand Slam of Darts: Cameron Menzies opens up on mindset after rollercoaster win over James Wade

It is fair to say that Cameron Menzies has had a rollercoaster 48 hours at the Grand Slam of Darts, culminating in him booking his spot in the quarter-finals.

After being dominated by Beau Greaves in a 5-1 loss in the groups, Menzies believed he was out of the running and left the WV Active Aldersley in a self-confessed "huff", only to find out on the way home that Danny Noppert's 5-2 win over Martin Schindler had booked him a spot in the last 16.

Then, a knockout chance against James Wade awaited, Wade the heavy favourite heading into the clash.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Cameron Menzies gets the better of James Wade as the Scotsman triumphs 10-9 during their Grand Slam of Darts last-16 match

Not only did Menzies have that awaiting, he worked in his job as a plumber until 1.30pm in Milton Keynes before heading back to Wolverhampton for, on paper, the biggest match of his life.

He then defeated Wade in a last-leg clutch decider and fell to his knees in relief and once the win sunk in, he admitted that his mindset is something he needs to work on moving forward and may look into getting a sports psychologist.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Cameron Menzies gets the better of James Wade as the Scotsman triumphs 10-9 during their Grand Slam of Darts last-16 match

"Obviously I am buzzing to win that but I think it was a bit of a slug fest," Menzies said.

"I just stayed on the stage (in the break) because it wasn't happening for me which I have never done before.

"In those last two legs I was shaking like a leaf, I have never been so nervous in a long time.

"That was bad. I bottled it, but I got a wee bit lucky.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves dismantled Cameron Menzies 5-1 to secure her first win at this year's Grand Slam of Darts

"I didn't believe I should be in, I thought I should be out.

"I left here and I was not in a good place. I was raging, I was annoyed with myself, I got too emotionally involved but if you watch me enough, that is my weak point.

"So, I am going to look at a sports psychologist or something because my mindset isn't stable in that neck of the woods.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade was on the wrong end of lady luck as he suffered a Robin Hood and a bounce out for a potential 180 during his match with Cameron Menzies

"I left here thinking I was out then when I got the phone call I was in - I can't explain it. From being so annoyed to being ecstatic, it is a weird feeling.

"It felt like emotions were so high and low. I genuinely don't know how to explain being so high and so low. It was a bit mental to be honest."

Part-time player Menzies will now play fellow part-timer Mickey Mansell in the quarter-finals, who the Scotsman believes is playing the "best darts of his life".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Northern Ireland's Mickey Mansell advances to the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals after he defeated eighth seed Danny Noppert 10-7

"He is exactly the same as me, we have punched above our weight," he added.

"I was very lucky to get through but Mickey deserved it. I think Mickey is playing the best darts I have seen him.

"He has beaten the guy who in my group was sensational, Danny Noppert.

"Every day is different, darts is a stupid old game in that way.

"I have punched above my weight so everything is a free-hit now."

What is next?

The tournament continues on Thursday November 14 as the last 16 continues, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

Luke Littler will now face Mike De Decker as Dimitri Van den Bergh plays Jermaine Wattimena in the knockout stages. That means Ryan Joyce is up against Gian Van Veen, with Gary Anderson facing Stephen Bunting.