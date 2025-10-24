 Skip to content

European Championship darts 2025: Draw, schedule, format, results, prize money as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries seek major title

Nathan Aspinall heads in as top seed via the European Tour rankings and Luke Littler has the chance to replace Luke Humphries as world No 1; field, format and schedule ahead of the European Championship, taking place from October 23-26 in Germany

Friday 24 October 2025 22:31, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the World Grand Prix final match between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, where 'The Nuke' added another TV title

Luke Littler could replace Luke Humphries as world No 1 at the Machineseeker European Championship this weekend, where Nathan Aspinall is top seed.

The top 32 players on the 2025 European Tour rankings will compete for the coveted title at Dortmund's Westfalenhalle from October 23-26, with Aspinall returning to Germany as the top seed after three European Tour titles this season.

Aspinall defeated former world champion Rob Cross to seal his spot in Saturday's last 16, while world No 1 Humphries - the fifth seed in Dortmund - demolished Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski to set up a meeting with Cameron Menzies.

Nathan Aspinall, darts
Image: Nathan Aspinall also won the European Darts Open and European Darts Trophy in 2025

Littler knows victory at the European Championship would guarantee him world No 1 spot for the first time and the teenager returns to action against James Wade on Saturday.

European Championship: Results and schedule

Saturday October 25
Afternoon Session
Second round x 4 (best of 19 legs)

Ryan Searle v Gian van Veen
Daryl Gurney v Ross Smith
Martin Schindler v Ryan Joyce
Chris Dobey v Michael van Gerwen

Evening Session
Second round x 4 (best of 19 legs)

Also See:

Ricardo Pietreczko v Jermaine Wattimena
Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert
Luke Littler v James Wade
Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies

Sunday October 26
Afternoon Session
Quarter finals x 4 (best of 19 legs)
Evening Session
Semi-Finals x 2 (best of 21 legs)
Final (best of 21 legs)

Thursday October 23
First round

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright
Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta
Daryl Gurney 6-3 Gerwyn Price
Ryan Searle 6-3 Jonny Clayton
Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Wessel Nijman
Chris Dobey 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Friday October 24
First round

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Niko Springer
Cameron Menzies 6-3 Gary Anderson
James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Josh Rock
Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski
Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld
Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross
Danny Noppert 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Luke Littler reflects on his World Grand Prix winning performance against Luke Humphries and how he looks to prepare for the World Championships at the end of the year

What is the prize money on offer?

A total prize purse of £600,000 is up for grabs, with £120,000 going to the winner and £60,000 to the runner-up.

Losing semi-finalists receive £40,000 and quarter-finalists get £25,000, while players exiting at the second round or first round will earn £15,000 or £7,500 respectively.

Luke Humphries starts the week with a £52,500 advantage over Luke Littler in the PDC World Rankings but could lose world No 1 spot for the first time since January 2024, depending on results.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Luke Humphries reflected on his tough 6-1 loss to Luke Littler in the World Grand Prix final and what he needs to do to keep the world No 1 spot

How did qualification work and why is Aspinall top seed?

The top 32 players from the European Tour Rankings qualify for the European Championship.

The European Tour Rankings are based on prize money won in European Tour events, with 14 held across continental Europe over the season.

The qualification campaign ended after the German Darts Championship on October 19, where Nathan Aspinall celebrated his third European Tour title of the season and secured top spot in the standings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Nathan Aspinall hits two perfect nine-darters in one day at the PDC Players Championship 31 ahead of the European Championship

Chris Dobey, Dave Chisnall and Cross all earned their spots after last week's final qualifying event in Germany, with Andrew Gilding, Joe Cullen and former world champion Michael Smith among those to miss out.

Who has impressed before?

Ritchie Edhouse has also failed to qualify for this year's contest, 12 months from sensationally thrashing Jermaine Wattimena in the final to claim a maiden TV title as a 250/1 outsider.

Michael van Gerwen is a four-time champion but last lifted the trophy in 2017, his fourth consecutive victory at the event, while former world champion Rob Cross and Peter Wright are both two-time winners.

Michael van Gerwen was knocked out in the first round of the World Grand Prix, beaten by Dirk van Duijvenbode (Getty Images)
Image: Michael van Gerwen was knocked out in the first round of the World Grand Prix by Dirk van Duijvenbode

What is the format?

The European Championship is played over legs rather than sets, with the number required to win increasing as the rounds go on.

The first round is held across two sessions on Thursday and Friday evening, with all matches played over the best of 11 legs, before the second round takes place on Saturday and sees matches increased to best of 19 legs.

The quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon and is also a race to 10 legs, before the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening are played over a best of 21.

What's next?

The next TV major live on Sky Sports is the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January 3 at the Alexandra Palace. Stream darts, football, golf, cricket and more contract-free with NOW.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract