European Championship darts 2025: Draw, schedule, format, results, prize money as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries seek major title
Nathan Aspinall heads in as top seed via the European Tour rankings and Luke Littler has the chance to replace Luke Humphries as world No 1; field, format and schedule ahead of the European Championship, taking place from October 23-26 in Germany
Friday 24 October 2025 22:31, UK
Luke Littler could replace Luke Humphries as world No 1 at the Machineseeker European Championship this weekend, where Nathan Aspinall is top seed.
The top 32 players on the 2025 European Tour rankings will compete for the coveted title at Dortmund's Westfalenhalle from October 23-26, with Aspinall returning to Germany as the top seed after three European Tour titles this season.
Aspinall defeated former world champion Rob Cross to seal his spot in Saturday's last 16, while world No 1 Humphries - the fifth seed in Dortmund - demolished Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski to set up a meeting with Cameron Menzies.
- Latest darts schedule and results: TV majors and more
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
- Download the Sky Sports app for analysis, video & more
Littler knows victory at the European Championship would guarantee him world No 1 spot for the first time and the teenager returns to action against James Wade on Saturday.
European Championship: Results and schedule
Saturday October 25
Afternoon Session
Second round x 4 (best of 19 legs)
Ryan Searle v Gian van Veen
Daryl Gurney v Ross Smith
Martin Schindler v Ryan Joyce
Chris Dobey v Michael van Gerwen
Evening Session
Second round x 4 (best of 19 legs)
Ricardo Pietreczko v Jermaine Wattimena
Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert
Luke Littler v James Wade
Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies
Sunday October 26
Afternoon Session
Quarter finals x 4 (best of 19 legs)
Evening Session
Semi-Finals x 2 (best of 21 legs)
Final (best of 21 legs)
Thursday October 23
First round
Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright
Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta
Daryl Gurney 6-3 Gerwyn Price
Ryan Searle 6-3 Jonny Clayton
Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Wessel Nijman
Chris Dobey 6-3 Stephen Bunting
Friday October 24
First round
Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Niko Springer
Cameron Menzies 6-3 Gary Anderson
James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Josh Rock
Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski
Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld
Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross
Danny Noppert 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
What is the prize money on offer?
A total prize purse of £600,000 is up for grabs, with £120,000 going to the winner and £60,000 to the runner-up.
Losing semi-finalists receive £40,000 and quarter-finalists get £25,000, while players exiting at the second round or first round will earn £15,000 or £7,500 respectively.
Luke Humphries starts the week with a £52,500 advantage over Luke Littler in the PDC World Rankings but could lose world No 1 spot for the first time since January 2024, depending on results.
How did qualification work and why is Aspinall top seed?
The top 32 players from the European Tour Rankings qualify for the European Championship.
The European Tour Rankings are based on prize money won in European Tour events, with 14 held across continental Europe over the season.
The qualification campaign ended after the German Darts Championship on October 19, where Nathan Aspinall celebrated his third European Tour title of the season and secured top spot in the standings.
Chris Dobey, Dave Chisnall and Cross all earned their spots after last week's final qualifying event in Germany, with Andrew Gilding, Joe Cullen and former world champion Michael Smith among those to miss out.
Who has impressed before?
Ritchie Edhouse has also failed to qualify for this year's contest, 12 months from sensationally thrashing Jermaine Wattimena in the final to claim a maiden TV title as a 250/1 outsider.
Michael van Gerwen is a four-time champion but last lifted the trophy in 2017, his fourth consecutive victory at the event, while former world champion Rob Cross and Peter Wright are both two-time winners.
What is the format?
The European Championship is played over legs rather than sets, with the number required to win increasing as the rounds go on.
The first round is held across two sessions on Thursday and Friday evening, with all matches played over the best of 11 legs, before the second round takes place on Saturday and sees matches increased to best of 19 legs.
The quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon and is also a race to 10 legs, before the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening are played over a best of 21.
What's next?
The next TV major live on Sky Sports is the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January 3 at the Alexandra Palace. Stream darts, football, golf, cricket and more contract-free with NOW.