World Darts Championship 2026: Schedule, fixtures and results from Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen in action

The World Darts Championship is under way live on Sky Sports, with Luke Littler seeking to defend his title.

The expanded 2026 tournament sees everyone enter the competition from the first round as 128 players bid for the top prize.

A bumper £5m prize pot is on offer at Alexandra Palace, with £1m going to the winner - the biggest payday in darts history.

World Darts Championship schedule

Monday December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Justin Hood vs Ryan Meikle

Ricky Evans vs Charlie Manby

Nathan Aspinall vs Kevin Doets

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Josh Rock vs Callan Rydz

Round Four x 2

James Hurrell vs Ryan Searle

Luke Littler vs Rob Cross

Tuesday December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Four x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Four x3

Thursday January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Friday January 2 (1930 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Saturday January 3 (2000 GMT)

Final

World Darts Championship: Fourth-round draw

Top Half

Luke Littler vs Rob Cross

Luke Woodhouse vs Krzysztof Ratajski

James Hurrell vs Ryan Searle

Jonny Clayton vs Andreas Harrysson

Bottom Half

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Apsinall/Kevin Doets

Ricky Evans/Charlie Manby vs Gian van Veen

Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson

Justin Hood/Ryan Meikle vs Josh Rock/Callan Rydz

World Darts Championship: Latest draw brackets

World Darts Championship: Third round scores and results

Sunday December 28

Afternoon Session

Martin Schindler 0-4 Ryan Searle

Damon Heta 0-4 Rob Cross

Gary Anderson 4-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Evening session

Gian van Veen 4-1 Madars Razma

Luke Humphries 4-2 Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen 4-1 Arno Merk

Saturday December 27

Afternoon Session

Wesley Plaisier 3-4 Kryzsztof Ratajski

Andrew Gilding 1-4 Luke Woodhouse (25)

Jonny Clayton (5) 4-3 Niels Zonneveld

Evening Session

Andreas Harrysson 4-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

Stephen Bunting (4) 3-4 James Hurrell

Luke Littler (1) 4-0 Mensur Suljovic

World Darts Championship: Second round scores and results

Tuesday December 23

Afternoon Session

Round Two x4

Jonny Tata 2-3 Ryan Meikle

Daryl Gurney 2-3 Callan Rydz

Jermaine Wattimena 3-2 Scott Williams

Peter Wright 0-3 Arno Merk

Evening Session

Round Two x4

Danny Noppert 2-3 Justin Hood

Gary Anderson 3-1 Connor Scutt

Michael van Gerwen 3-1 William O'Connor

Josh Rock 3-0 Joe Comito

Monday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Darren Beveridge 1-3 Madars Razma

Wessel Nijman 0-3 Gabriel Clemens

David Munyua 0-3 Kevin Doets

James Wade 2-3 Ricky Evans

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Gian Van Veen 3-1 Alan Soutar

Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Leonard Gates

Luke Humphries 3-0 Paul Lim

Charlie Manby 3-0 Adam Sevada

Sunday December 21

Afternoon Session

Round Two x4

Ryan Joyce 1-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Joe Cullen 1-3 Mensur Suljovic

Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Max Hopp

Rob Cross 3-1 Ian White

Evening session

Round Two x4

Martin Schindler 3-0 Keane Barry

Gerwyn Price 0-3 Wesley Plaisier

Luke Littler 3-0 David Davies

Damon Heta 3-2 Stefan Bellmont

Saturday December 20

Afternoon Session

Round Two x4

Ryan Searle 3-0 Brendan Dolan

Andreas Harrysson 3-0 Motomu Sakai

Dirk van Duijvenbode 2-3 James Hurrell

Dave Chisnall 2-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

Round Two x4

Michael Smith 1-3 Niels Zonneveld

Chris Dobey 1-3 Andrew Gilding

Stephen Bunting 3-0 Nitin Kumar

Jonny Clayton bye (Dom Taylor suspended)

World Darts Championship: First round scores and results

Friday December 19

Afternoon Session

Round One x4

Kevin Doets 3-1 Matthew Dennant

Ryan Meikle 3-0 Jesus Salate

Mickey Mansell 2-3 Leonard Gates

Josh Rock 3-1 Gemma Hayter

Evening Session

Round One x4

William O'Connor 3-0 Krzysztof Kciuk

Daryl Gurney 3-2 Beau Greaves

Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Lourence Ilagan

Keane Barry 3-0 Tim Pusey

Thursday December 18

Afternoon Session

Callan Rydz 3-0 Patrik Kovacs

Thibault Tricole 0-3 Motomu Sakai

Ryan Joyce 3-0 Owen Bates

Mike De Decker 2-3 David Munyua

Evening Session

Jermaine Wattimena 3-2 Dominik Gruellich

Dave Chisnall 3-0 Fallon Sherrock

Michael van Gerwen 3-0 Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-0 Alexis Toylo

Wednesday December 17

Evening Session

Matt Campbell 1-3 Adam Sevada

Raymond van Barneveld 0-3 Stefan Bellmont

James Wade 3-0 Ryusei Azemoto

Martin Schindler 3-1 Stephen Burton

Tuesday December 16

Afternoon Session

Round One x4

Alan Soutar 3-2 Teemu Harju

Nick Kenny 0-3 Justin Hood

Scott Williams 3-0 Paolo Nebrida

Chris Dobey 3-1 Xiaochen Zong

Evening Session

Round One x4

Ricardo Pietreczko 3-1 Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert 3-1 Jurjen van der Velde

Gerwyn Price 3-0 Adam Gawlas

Niko Springer 1-3 Joe Comito

Monday December 15

Afternoon Session

Round One x4

Brendan Dolan 3-1 Tavis Dudeney

Cameron Menzies 2-3 Charlie Manby

Mensur Suljovic 3-1 David Cameron

Peter Wright 3-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Evening Session

Round One x4

Martin Lukeman 1-3 Max Hopp

Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Andy Baetens

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Adam Lipscombe

Connor Scutt 3-2 Simon Whitlock

Sunday December 14

Afternoon Session

Round One x4

Ritchie Edhouse 0-3 Jonny Tata

Dom Taylor 3-0 Oskar Lukasiak

Richard Veenstra 2-3 Nitin Kumar

Joe Cullen 3-0 Bradley Brooks

Evening Session

Round One x4

Lukas Wenig 1-3 Wesley Plaisier

Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-3 Darren Beveridge

Stephen Bunting 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki

James Hurrell 3-1 Stowe Buntz

Saturday December 13

Afternoon Session

Round One

Mario Vandenbogaerde 1-3 David Davies

Andrew Gilding 3-0 Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse 3-1 Boris Krcmar

Gary Anderson 3-2 Adam Hunt

Evening Session

Round One

Jeffrey de Graaf 1-3 Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman 3-0 Karel Sedlacek

Luke Humphries 3-1 Ted Evetts

Gabriel Clemens 3-0 Alex Spellman

Friday December 12

Afternoon Session

Round One

Niels Zonneveld 3-0 Haupai Puha

Ian White 3-2 Mervyn King

Ryan Searle 3-0 Chris Landman

Rob Cross 3-0 Cor Dekker

Evening Session

Round One

Ross Smith 2-3 Andreas Harrysson

Ricky Evans 3-0 Man Lok Leung

Gian van Veen 3-1 Cristo Reyes

Damon Heta 3-1 Steve Lennon

Thursday December 11

Round One

Evening session

Kim Huybrechts 1-3 Arno Merk

Michael Smith 3-0 Lisa Ashton

Luke Littler 3-0 Darius Labanauskas

Madars Razma 3-1 Jamai van den Herik

World Darts Championship format

A format change ahead of this year's contest sees all players entering the tournament at the first-round stage, whereas seeded players have previously been given a bye through to the next round.

The World Championship uses the sets format, with each set being the first to three legs. The deciding set must be won by at least two legs, so if it's 2-2 in the final set, a player must win 4-2 or 5-3. If it's 5-5, a sudden-death leg will take place with no throw for the bull, so the alteration of whoever throws first simply continues.

What is the prize money?

Well, you must have heard by now that there is an almighty prize pot on offer for the World Darts Championship this time around, with the winner taking home a stonking £1m.

The runner-up takes home £400,000, with the semi-finalists earning £200,000 and quarter-finalists £100,000.

If you go out in round four, then it is a £60,000 payday, with round three bringing you £35,000, round two £25,000, and round one £15,000.

That is a total of £5m.

Prize Fund

Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-Up: £400,000

Semi-Finalists: £200,000

Quarter-Finalists: £100,000

Round Four Losers: £60,000

Round Three Losers: £35,000

Round Two Losers: £25,000

Round One Losers: £15,000

