Canadian GP: What you need to know

Mercedes have enjoyed a record-breaking start to the Formula 1 2019 season, but could the Canadian GP be the race that plays into Ferrari's hands?

Ferrari have yet to win this season but Mercedes believe the high-speed Circuit de Villeneuve favours their rivals, with its straights expected to suit the Scuderia's dominant engine.

Sebastian Vettel secured pole and victory here last year, and has not completed that double since. Can he break a win drought that has lasted since August, or might Lewis Hamilton, a six-time winner in Montreal, triumph?

Valtteri Bottas, now 17 points behind Hamilton in the standings, also knows how important this race is.

Add an improving Red Bull to the mix and the Canadian GP, which has served up many crackers, is a must-watch this weekend, with F1 heading to North America and evening UK start times for the first time this year.

And don't forget, 2009 world champion and 2011 Canada winner Jenson Button will be part of Sky F1 team's team of experts.

What are the teams and drivers saying?

Toto Wolff, Mercedes: "Canada is the seventh race of the season and we are beginning to see more clearly the strengths and weaknesses of our car. In the past six races, we were very strong in the corners but lost time on the straights. This will make Canada a huge challenge for us as the track characteristics could favour our opponents - there are many long straights, and fewer corners in which to make up lap time. But we're looking forward to the challenge; we've seen some great races in Canada in recent years and expect another action-packed weekend in Montreal."

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari: "We arrive here ready to do our best and to put the mistakes of the last few races behind us. We know we're not competitive enough right now and, for the time being we haven't got any more changes coming on the car that will have a significant effect on the problems we have encountered since the start of the season. However, the Canadian track characteristics present another different challenge, given that top speed, braking efficiency and traction are the main considerations."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: "We must do everything well to prepare the car right down to the last detail so that we can get the most out of it. Last week, I was in the simulator in Maranello to work on settings and on improving the car and myself for this round. I really hope we can have a successful weekend."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull: "It's a fun track, at least you can overtake if needed and I always enjoy going there. I expect Ferrari to be more competitive in Canada, so for us it may be a bit more difficult, but as always we will try and maximise the result."

Andreas Seidl, McLaren: "We head to Canada encouraged by the momentum of the last few races but also completely focused on ensuring we are still moving forward. We keep developing the car and are bringing new parts to Montreal. The execution of our race operations has made the difference when points have been on offer this season, so it's crucial that we maintain our high standards."

What's coming up on Sky F1 and when's the race?

Button is back with the Sky F1 team to provide analysis and insight over the weekend, returning to a track where has fond memories thanks to that unlikely victory from 2011.

We will also have the second portion of our 'Small Talk' feature, as Lewis Hamilton is quizzed by our young interviewer, while there will be a sit-down chat with Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto about his team's season so far.

And Ted Kravitz takes a tour around London with Toro Rosso's Thai rookie Alex Albon!

Of course, there will be plenty more features throughout the weekend.

Qualifying begins at 7pm on Saturday, with build-up from 6pm

The Race starts at 7.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 5.30pm

Who's topping the championships?

Hamilton is starting to pull away from Bottas after back-to-back victories, while Mercedes have built a huge lead in the constructors' standings.

How it stands after six rounds Drivers' - Top 4 1. Lewis Hamilton 137 points 2. Valtteri Bottas 120 points 3. Sebastian Vettel 82 points 4. Max Verstappen 78 points Constructors' - Top 4 1. Mercedes 257 points 2. Ferrari 139 points 3. Red Bull 110 points 4. McLaren 30 points

