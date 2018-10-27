The Mexican GP: How and when to watch live on Sky Sports

The Mexican GP will be exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 as Lewis Hamilton seeks to secure a fifth world championship.

Hamilton will become only the third driver in F1 history to win a fifth world championship if he finishes seventh or higher in Mexico.

Qualifying starts at 7pm on Saturday, with build-up from 6pm

The Race starts at 7.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 5.30pm (and don't forget the clocks go back an hour on Sunday morning!)

How Hamilton can win the title in Mexico

HOW AND WHERE TO WATCH

And don't forget...

Sky F1's Mexican GP schedule



Saturday, October 27

6pm: Qualifying build-up LIVE!

7pm: MEXICAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE!

8.30pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, October 28

(Don't forget, the clocks go back an hour on Sunday morning!)

5.30pm: Pit Lane LIVE!

6.30pm: On The Grid LIVE!

7.10pm: THE MEXICAN GP LIVE!

9.30pm: Paddock Live

