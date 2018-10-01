Max Verstappen's Monaco crash his F1 2018 turning point, say Red Bull

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Max Verstappen's "tough" Monaco GP proved the turning point of his season, after the Dutchman delivered another eye-catching performance in Sochi.

Verstappen's 2018 began in tumultuous fashion with six crashes or spins in as many races, a run which culminated in a costly practice crash in Monaco in May which ruled him out qualifying. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo went on to claim an impressive pole-win double.

Red Bull laud 'outstanding' Verstappen

It was that bruising experience at F1's most prestigious race which his team boss believes has led to Verstappen's consistently strong form since then.

"Really since after the Monaco Grand Prix," said Horner when asked when things changed for Verstappen.

"That hurt him quite badly because he's obviously extremely quick in Monaco - right up until the point he crashed!

"That was a tough outcome for him and since that point he has driven incredibly well."

Verstappen v Ricciardo since Monaco Verstappen Ricciardo Races since Monaco 10 10 Wins 1 0 Podiums 5 0 Qualified ahead* 7 0 DNFs 2 4 Points 123 62 *In sessions both finished

The following 10 races have seen the tables turn on Ricciardo at Red Bull, with Verstappen delivering all five of the team's podiums and always qualifying as their lead car.

He earned rave reviews and the driver of the day award at the Russian GP after surging from the back row to fifth place, passing 14 cars inside the race's opening eight laps.

The 21-year-old is on course to outpoint Ricciardo in the Drivers' Championship for the first time in their three seasons as team-mates, ahead of the Australian's winter switch to Renault.

4:44 Paul Di Resta is joined at the Sky Pad by Max Verstappen as he talks us through going from 19th to 5th in the first eight laps of the Russian GP. Paul Di Resta is joined at the Sky Pad by Max Verstappen as he talks us through going from 19th to 5th in the first eight laps of the Russian GP.

"If you look at his season, it's been very, very strong," said Horner.

"He's driven some great races and he's maturing and got quite a reasonable amount of experience now.

"He's performing at an incredibly high level, you can see that in the barometer with his team-mate. They are two very competitive guys and he's driving extremely well."

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.