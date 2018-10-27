Mexican GP: Red Bull ready to upstage Mercedes and Ferrari?

Red Bull's surprisingly-dominant start to the Mexican GP appears to have put Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo on course to upstage title challengers Mercedes and Ferrari in Saturday's battle for pole position.

While focus remains on the title fight with Lewis Hamilton likely to wrap up his fifth title in Sunday's race, the prospect of Red Bull winning the race for the second year in a row gained traction after Friday practice when the RB14s set the pace by more than one second.

How Hamilton can win the title in Mexico

Hamilton and Vettel explain Red Bull's pace

"The Red Bull is back to what it was like in 2012 and 2013," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta. "It's light years in front around here.

Hamilton, only seventh on Friday, conceded: "Red Bull seem out of our reach at the moment."

We have a good car, good downforce and good mechanical grip. Unfortunately our day ended with a hydraulic issue, but other than that our day has been really good #KeepPushing #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/YBwAaF1fAy — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 26, 2018

Red Bull won three of this season's opening nine races, but none in the nine events since Verstappen's triumph in Austria.

The Dutchman won last year's Mexican GP by 20 seconds, although likely challengers Hamilton and Vettel dropped to the back after lap-one contact.

Red Bull have claimed only two pole positions in the last five seasons, both at slow-speed Monaco, and not locked out the front row since 2013.

"If it stays like this, then it's between us two," Daniel Ricciardo said when asked about Saturday's fight for pole. "But I don't want to be naive, I'm sure Ferrari and Merc will come on strong tomorrow.

"I hope they don't but it could be a close six-way fight for pole. That would be exciting."

Verstappen's car did, however, break down at the end of P2 - although Red Bull have played down the setback.

The Mexican GP weekend is live only on Sky Sports, with qualifying build-up from 6pm ahead of a 7pm start on Saturday evening.

Why are Red Bull so fast in Mexico?

The unique nature of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - the circuit is 7,300ft above sea level - means F1 power units are forced to work harder in the thinner air and requires different configurations to normal.

Despite several long straights, teams also run a higher-downforce levels on their cars due to the high altitude.

Their large Friday advantage was aided by struggles for both Mercedes and Ferrari. Both teams struggled for grip, while Mercedes revealed they also had to turn they engines down as a result of overheating.

Red Bull have targeted success in Mexico for several months.

2:19 Red Bull's Max Verstappen suffered a complete power shut-down in Practice Two for the Mexican GP after setting the pace. Red Bull's Max Verstappen suffered a complete power shut-down in Practice Two for the Mexican GP after setting the pace.

Both drivers took engine penalties at last month's Russian GP in order to have fresher versions of Renault's more reliable B-spec power unit for this weekend.

"This is the track with the least sensitivity on engine power, so we expected the Red Bulls to be very strong," said Vettel, who was fourth fastest behind the two Red Bulls and Renault's Carlos Sainz.

Can Verstappen take another Vettel record?

With Red Bull flying in practice, Saturday's qualifying hour could represent Verstappen's best chance of a maiden F1 pole position - at the 79th time of asking.

Verstappen has shot at historic pole position

Verstappen has started from second on the grid on four occasions, including in Mexico last year, but Red Bull have rarely been in pole contention since he joined the team in 2016. Ricciardo claimed just the team's second pole of the current engine era this year in Monaco, but Verstappen did not take part in qualifying after crashing in practice.

F1's youngest polesitters Driver Age Grand Prix Sebastian Vettel 21 years, 2 months, 11 days 2008 Italian GP Fernando Alonso 21 years, 7 months, 22 days 2003 Malaysian GP Rubens Barrichello 22 years, 3 months, 5 days 1994 Belgian GP Lewis Hamilton 22 years, 5 months, 3 days 2007 Canadian GP

Topping qualifying for the first time would also see Verstappen replace Sebastian Vettel as F1's youngest-ever pole-sitter. Vettel was also 21 when he qualified on pole for Toro Rosso at the 2018 Italian GP, but Verstappen would be 45 days younger.

Verstappen already holds the record for the sport's youngest driver, race winner, podium finisher, points scorer, fastest-lap holder and race leader.

How Hamilton can win title in Mexico

If Vettel wins in Mexico, Hamilton must finish seventh

If Vettel is second or lower in Mexico, Hamilton is world champion

Sky F1's Mexican GP schedule

Saturday, October 27

3.45pm: Practice Three build-up LIVE!

4pm: MEXICAN GP PRACTICE THREE LIVE!

6pm: Qualifying build-up LIVE!

7pm: MEXICAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE!

Sunday, October 28

5.30pm: Pit Lane LIVE!

6.30pm: On The Grid LIVE!

7.10pm: THE MEXICAN GP LIVE!

9.30pm: Paddock Live

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.