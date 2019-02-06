Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel fear Verstappen most, say Red Bull

Max Verstappen is the driver Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will fear the most in F1 2019, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has claimed.

Ahead of a season in which Verstappen and the newly-Honda powered Red Bull are eyeing a more consistent challenge to Mercedes and Ferrari, Horner reckons his driver has shown himself ready to take on the sport's established big two.

F1 launch week: When you'll see the 2019 cars

"Max, if you look at his performance in the second half of the [last] year, was the second highest points scorer to Lewis," Horner was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"I don't think he lacks anything that they have, if we can provide him the tools to do the job. I think he's probably the driver that they fear the most."

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

F1 2019: All the key details

Although still only 21, Verstappen is already a five-time race winner and this year represents his fifth season in F1.

The Dutchman was the only driver to finish on the podium in the final five races of 2018, overtaking world champion Hamilton on track at some point of the final three rounds, and his team boss reckons Verstappen is more equipped to succeed than ever.

"He's just more worldly, more experienced, he's just in a better place to be able to deal with the pressures that are placed on him," added Horner.

5:24 Sky F1's Jenson Button is excited about the upcoming 2019 F1 season and thinks that Red Bull's Max Verstappen needs to mount a title challenge Sky F1's Jenson Button is excited about the upcoming 2019 F1 season and thinks that Red Bull's Max Verstappen needs to mount a title challenge

All eyes on F1 launch week

Mercedes and Red Bull are launching their new 2019 cars on the same day next week, February 13, as the sport's teams give a first glimpse of how they have interpreted the new aerodynamic rules for this year.

Ferrari reveal their latest challenger two days later, on February 15.

Mercedes, F1's reigning five-time champions, are immediately conducting a shakedown of their new W10 at Silverstone and have tantalising hinted that the car could initially appear in a camouflage livery.

Red Bull first tested their 2015 car in a snazzy black and white camouflaged scheme in an attempt to make it harder for rival teams to get a look at its intricate designs before the first race.

Meanwhile, while Red Bull are expected to reveal their 2019 challenger via images online, Verstappen has already pulled the wraps off his all-new crash helmet design.

I wanted something completely fresh and different this year and think we pulled it off 👌🏻 Excited to #UnleashTheLion for #Season2019 🦁 pic.twitter.com/a3Kgroyru2 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 5, 2019

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all live F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.