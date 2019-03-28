Mercedes hit by 'completely different' Ferrari at Bahrain GP

Mercedes fear a "completely different" Ferrari are ready to rip up F1's early-season formbook after the Scuderia dominated Friday practice at the Bahrain GP.

But Ferrari are remaining very cautious, with team boss Mattia Binotto describing Friday's timesheet as "misleading".

Just two weeks after their status as favourites for the Australian GP gave way to a wretched opening weekend, Ferrari outpaced Melbourne victors Mercedes by 0.6s under the Bahrain lights.

"The Ferraris have been quick from the get-go and picked up more pace from there, so it's completely different to what we've seen in Melbourne," said Lewis Hamilton.

"At the moment it looks like the Ferraris are ahead, so we have to keep our heads down, keep working, analyse things tonight and try and come back stronger tomorrow."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed, adding to Sky F1: "It's a completely different Ferrari to what we saw in Melbourne.

"In terms of pure pace, it's definitely more Barcelona than it was in Melbourne."

Hamilton also explained that Mercedes had "issues" with the balance in their W10.

"I think as we get to qualifying, everything will get a little bit closer," the world champion stated. "But it's going to be a tough battle."

Ferrari completed what Sebastian Vettel, Friday's pacesetter, described as an "intense" fortnight of analysis into what went wrong in Melbourne - when only the SF90's fast-corner performance resembled what they had seen in winter testing.

The team's straight-line speed was also noticeably - and unusually - poor, but one of Ferrari's recent traits has been back in evidence in Bahrain.

"You can see the enormous straight-line power of the Ferrari, it is where they are making all the gains up," said Wolff.

Ferrari to dominate or things closer than they seem?

While pleased to see they had no repeat of their Melbourne set-up and balance issues, Ferrari believe Mercedes and Red Bull did not show their full hands on Friday.

"We focused on ourselves and our programmes on the modifications we made after Australia to react and to address the issues we had. But I think [on Saturday] it will be a tougher battle, the others will be stronger," predicted Binotto.

"It's quite obvious. You see the GPS data, the speed on the straights. We were certainly pushing different engine modes compared to what the others were doing."

Mercedes too sensed a direct comparison had yet to be seen. "Ferrari are clearly quick on the straights here but it may be that they are running their power unit a little bit harder than we were today; we'll find out tomorrow," said Andrew Shovlin.

The Sky F1 pundits on Ferrari's recovery

Paul Di Resta

"Ferrari are just in a different league on the straights. This is the Ferrari we've seen in Barcelona, and the Ferrari they didn't get together in Melbourne.

"Somehow, Mercedes shocked us there. If we can see the Ferraris on the front row, I want to see what Mercedes' answer is."

Anthony Davidson

"They're back. This is the speed that we were missing from them in Melbourne. They didn't understand why they were so slow on the straights but it's not the case here so far this weekend.

"They're the ones setting the times and it's up to everyone else to play catch-up. Can Mercedes turn it around?"

David Croft

"That is the sort of a margin people thought we would be seeing in Australia. We'll wait to see whether that's the margin in qualifying.

"But if you're Ferrari, this is how you'd have wanted the day to go."

Karun Chandhok

"This is the car we were expecting to see in Melbourne. The car looks comfortable to drive, and the drivers look confident."

Simon Lazenby

"It seems that what we saw in Barcelona may have been fact."

