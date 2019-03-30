Bahrain GP: Charles Leclerc shines on biggest stage with maiden pole

3:11 Fresh from his first ever F1 pole position, Charles Leclerc joins Ant Davidson at the Skypad to reflect on his scintillating pole lap in Bahrain. Fresh from his first ever F1 pole position, Charles Leclerc joins Ant Davidson at the Skypad to reflect on his scintillating pole lap in Bahrain.

Charles Leclerc announced himself as a Formula 1 front-runner at the Bahrain GP on Saturday as he became the sport's second-youngest pole-sitter in history.

Leclerc, 21, secured his first pole position with a sensational performance in qualifying, comfortably outpacing two multi world champions in team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

"I am very confident in the car," Leclerc, who was signed by Ferrari after a dazzling rookie season in 2018, told Sky F1.

"Today I found it very easy to drive. It's a very good day for us."

The Monegasque driver added: "It's crazy to see which drivers I'm fighting with because obviously they are the best.

"But that doesn't change my goals and I'll give it everything."

Leclerc topped two of the three practice sessions in Bahrain and dominated all three sections of qualifying.

"It feels good, but the rest of the job, and the most important job to do, will be [Sunday], so I'm already focusing on that and trying to be making the perfect start," he said.

"It will be extremely important to be in the lead after the first two/three corners and then focusing on our race."

F1's youngest pole-sitters Driver Age Sebastian Vettel 21 years, 72 days Charles Leclerc 21 years, 165 days Fernando Alonso 21 years, 236 days Rubens Barrichello 22 years, 97 days Lewis Hamilton 22 years, 153 days

Ferrari enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in Bahrain after being left with a 0.7s deficit to Mercedes in F1 2019's season-opener, and Vettel said: "[It was] close to perfect. The result proves we are in the right place."

But the German also admitted he was "not entirely happy" with his own performance.

Praise for Leclerc from up and down the paddock

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari team-mate

"It's his day at the end of the day. Certainly my day was not ideal, but even with an ideal lap would be very difficult to beat him today, so well done. My first pole was a while ago! But certainly it's a day that you never forget."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driver

"Charles did an incredible job with his lap."

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team boss

"It's great for him. And it will not be his last one."

Martin Brundle, Sky F1 expert

"We've been looking forward to seeing Leclerc in a Ferrari and he certainly shone tonight."

Paul Di Resta, Sky F1 expert

"He's a very wise young man. This is exactly why Ferrari promoted him to this seat, and he got the job done. And he could be a world champion this year."

