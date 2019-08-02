Hungarian GP, Practice Two: Pierre Gasly tops wet session for Red Bull
Gasly tops Verstappen and Hamilton in the dry before rain arrives; Hamilton impresses on hardest tyre; Albon crashes Toro Rosso
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 02/08/19 4:05pm
Pierre Gasly headed a Red Bull one-two in second practice at the Hungarian GP - but afternoon rain ensures there are more questions than answers heading into F1's final weekend before its summer break.
In the brief window of dry running that did take place in P2 before the rain came down, Gasly took the soft tyres to fastest time of 1:17.854 to pip team-mate Max Verstappen, on the slower mediums, by 0.055s.
But, tyre corrected, it was world championship leader Lewis Hamilton who truly ended Friday with the standout effort after lapping just 0.141s slower than Gasly on the hardest tyres available.
Hamilton finished third fastest, having earlier set the outright pace in Practice One with what stood as Friday's quickest lap.
Valtteri Bottas was fourth quickest in the second Mercedes after returning to the track after an engine swap had sidelined him in P1.
But Toro Rosso's Alex Albon, so impressive en-route to a career-best sixth last Sunday at Hockenheim, crashed heavily at the final corner in the opening minutes of P1 after losing control of his car when he put a wheel on the grass.
The London-born Thai driver was unhurt in the incident and was given the all-clear by F1's medical centre after routine checks.
While Red Bull and Mercedes immediately looked on the pace around the twisty Hungaroring on Friday, Ferrari's form was harder to read. Charles Leclerc was only seventh fastest in the afternoon session, with Sebastian Vettel down in 13th, although both only completed a handful of laps in the dry.
More to follow...
Hungarian GP Practice Two Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Tyre
|1. Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|1:17.854
|Soft
|2. Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.055
|Medium
|3. Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.141
|Hard
|4. Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0.330
|Medium
|5. Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|+0.743
|Soft
|6. Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.828
|Soft
|7. Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.998
|Medium
|8. Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|+1.038
|Soft
|9. Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.055
|Soft
|10. Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+1.103
|Soft
|11. Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|+1.295
|Medium
|12. Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.324
|Hard
|13. Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+1.400
|Hard
|14. Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|+1.544
|Medium
|15. Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|+1.867
|Hard
|16. Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|+1.920
|Hard
|17. George Russell
|Williams
|+2.035
|Soft
|18. Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+2.547
|Medium
|19. Robert Kubica
|Williams
|+2.585
|Soft
|20. Alexander Albon
|Toro Rosso
|No time set
|N/A
