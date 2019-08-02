Hungarian GP, Practice Two: Pierre Gasly tops wet session for Red Bull

0:48 Alexander Albon crashes out in the opening moments of P2 at the Hungaroring Alexander Albon crashes out in the opening moments of P2 at the Hungaroring

Pierre Gasly headed a Red Bull one-two in second practice at the Hungarian GP - but afternoon rain ensures there are more questions than answers heading into F1's final weekend before its summer break.

In the brief window of dry running that did take place in P2 before the rain came down, Gasly took the soft tyres to fastest time of 1:17.854 to pip team-mate Max Verstappen, on the slower mediums, by 0.055s.

But, tyre corrected, it was world championship leader Lewis Hamilton who truly ended Friday with the standout effort after lapping just 0.141s slower than Gasly on the hardest tyres available.

Hamilton finished third fastest, having earlier set the outright pace in Practice One with what stood as Friday's quickest lap.

Valtteri Bottas was fourth quickest in the second Mercedes after returning to the track after an engine swap had sidelined him in P1.

But Toro Rosso's Alex Albon, so impressive en-route to a career-best sixth last Sunday at Hockenheim, crashed heavily at the final corner in the opening minutes of P1 after losing control of his car when he put a wheel on the grass.

The London-born Thai driver was unhurt in the incident and was given the all-clear by F1's medical centre after routine checks.

While Red Bull and Mercedes immediately looked on the pace around the twisty Hungaroring on Friday, Ferrari's form was harder to read. Charles Leclerc was only seventh fastest in the afternoon session, with Sebastian Vettel down in 13th, although both only completed a handful of laps in the dry.

Hungarian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time Tyre 1. Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1:17.854 Soft 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.055 Medium 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.141 Hard 4. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.330 Medium 5. Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.743 Soft 6. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +0.828 Soft 7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.998 Medium 8. Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.038 Soft 9. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.055 Soft 10. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.103 Soft 11. Romain Grosjean Haas +1.295 Medium 12. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.324 Hard 13. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.400 Hard 14. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.544 Medium 15. Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.867 Hard 16. Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.920 Hard 17. George Russell Williams +2.035 Soft 18. Lando Norris McLaren +2.547 Medium 19. Robert Kubica Williams +2.585 Soft 20. Alexander Albon Toro Rosso No time set N/A

