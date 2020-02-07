McLaren 2020 IndyCar launch LIVE!

McLaren are launching their IndyCar challenger for the 2020 season today as they prepare for a full-time return to the series as Arrow McLaren SP.

You can watch a live stream of the event, which will feature new drivers Patricio O'Ward and Oliver Askew, from 4pm (UK time) by clicking play on the YouTube video above.

Although McLaren have entered into two recent Indianapolis 500s - with Fernando Alonso almost winning in 2017 before failing to qualify in 2019 - the iconic event was treated as a one-off race by the team.

But in 2020 they are preparing for their first full-time IndyCar series since 1979.

McLaren have teamed up with what was previously Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, a team with seven IndyCar victories, to make the new Arrow McLaren SP team.

They have switched from Honda to Chevrolet engines, with their driver line-up comprising of the two most recent Indy Lights champions in O'Ward (2018) and Askew (2019).

The 2020 season begins on March 15 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, with every qualifying session and race live on Sky Sports F1.

McLaren are launching their F1 car next week, on February 13, as the team look to build on their impressive fourth from last season.