United States Grand Prix: Lance Stroll handed three-place grid penalty for collision with Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the next race for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the United States GP.

The scary incident occurred on Lap 23 when Stroll made a late left lurch on the straight and sent Alonso airborne.

Whilst Stroll retired with damage from the collision, the Alpine driver somehow continued and made great progress afterwards, working his way back up from 17th to seventh.

In its decision, the FIA stated that "it was clear to us that the driver of car 18 made a late move in reacting to the overtake attempt by the driver of Car 14 by moving to the left".

Therefore, it was adjudicated that "the driver of Car 18 was predominantly to blame" and the punishment was handed to the Aston Martin man. He will serve his grid penalty at this weekend's Mexican GP.

Despite the FIA ruling, Stroll was of the opinion that the crash with his teammate for 2023 was a "racing incident" and both parties could be held accountable.

"Fernando got a good run out of 11, I went to defend, there was a difference in speed, so he was quite a bit quicker than me and then just a misjudgement," said Stroll.

"A little bit on both ends, I think.

"I left him room on the left, he was very close with a big difference in speed.

"Maybe I moved a bit late, so I think it is just one of those racing incidents where it all went wrong at the same time."

Indeed, Alonso also thought the crash was a "difficult" one to call and was just relieved to be healthy after the frightening encounter.

"We have a very strong car. Anyone who crashes with Alpine this year has everything to lose," joked Alonso.

He continued: "We got lucky today not only with the car, but my health was at risk for a moment, and I am happy to be talking here with you and not in the medical centre.

"We got lucky with the first Safety Car because we were 7th at that point then we went back to 17th and then we finished 7th so good points today.

"It is difficult. I saw it now on the stewards TV and we both move at the same time to the left, so it was not that he reacted, it was an unfortunate moment of the race for both of us.

"After the accident I thought to retire the car in the corner because I thought it has to be broken somewhere but they changed the tyres and the front wing, and I still was not believing from the team that everything was fine.

"But we finished the race, and we made only that stop with 32 laps left of the race and we finished the race, so it was quite amazing in the end."