Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion hopes for Williams F1 'reward' after rookie Indy NXT season in 2023

Jamie Chadwick says she hopes for a Formula 1 "reward" from Williams if she impresses in her debut Indy NXT campaign in America this year.

Three-time W Series champion Chadwick is moving on from the all-female series - which has an uncertain future - for 2023, switching to the IndyCar feeder series where she will compete against male drivers.

Chadwick told Sky Sports News she expects "a big challenge" and "a lot of learning in the first half of the year", but hopes it ultimately leads to a "reward" from Williams, whom she is a development driver for.

The 24-year-old's ultimate aim is to drive in F1 and she believes Indy NXT gives a better chance of getting there.

"That's the big thing for me," Chadwick said at Williams' livery launch on Monday. "Really where I am, especially from W Series to even step up into Formula 3, Formula 2, is some way off.

"This season is all about development, getting seat time, getting into something faster I can adapt to and ultimately if I do a good job I hope there's a reward at the end of the year. But there's a lot of work to do before that."

Chadwick hopes W Series resumes | 'It changed my life'

The 2023 W Series season is shrouded in doubt, with the championship - which could not finish last year's campaign due to financial issues - still not confirmed.

F1 has its own 'F1 Academy' female series, which focuses on younger drivers, although Chadwick hopes W Series returns.

"It's changed my life, it really has," said the Briton.

"But then actually I look at the series and the opportunity it's given all the women who were a part of it, not just the drivers but the mechanics, the engineers.

"And I think with that the visibility it's given to young girls hopefully looking at maybe getting involved in the sport, that there are opportunities for them and roles for them within the sport.

"So from my side, I strongly believe it has been a really positive thing for the sport.

"Whether they survive or there are other opportunities for women continually down the line, I don't know, but from a personal point of view, I would be sad if it does go."

