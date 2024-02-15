F1 launches 2024: All the cars and liveries revealed ahead of new season

With Formula 1's 2024 launches complete, take a look at brand new cars and how the teams went about revealing them.

After delivering a historically dominant 2023 season, the reigning constructors' champions were the final team to launch their 2024 car.

Max Verstappen, who will be chasing a fourth successive drivers' title, appeared to be pleased with what he saw as he praised the team's "bold" and "aggressive" approach to designing the RB20.

It had long been clear that Mercedes would be making significant changes to their 2024 car, but there was something of a surprise as the team revealed a new-look livery for the W15.

The all-black and all-silver looks of recent seasons were meshed together, with some green, to create a striking look for Lewis Hamilton's 12th and final season with the team.

Ferrari kept to their word by revealing a "completely new" car for 2024, which also carried a slightly new look with striking yellow and white stripes added to the Italian team's world-famous red

While much of the talk on launch day was around next year's arrival of Lewis Hamilton, team principal Fred Vasseur insists his squad are fully focused on improving on last season's solo race victory.

Having already revealed their 2024 livery in mid-January, McLaren finally unveiled the MCL38 before sending it out on track at Silverstone.

The team are confident of making further progress after a strong finish to 2023, but chief executive Zak Brown warned that expectations must "remain realistic" as they attempt to take on Red Bull.

Aston Martin pushed Red Bull hard in the early stages of 2023 as Fernando Alonso took six podiums in the opening eight events.

But, they were overhauled by Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren in the second half of the campaign.

The team revealed the AMR24 at Silverstone and Alonso believes the car will be a "good step forward".

After a disappointing 2023 campaign, it was all change for Alpine as the "completely revised" A524 was launched at their Enstone factory.

The team also revealed two liveries that will be seen on the cars of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon during the season.

Williams became the second team to launch their 2024 challenger, the FW46.

The team offered up a digital launch along with an extra reveal of their new livery in New York City at the Fifth Avenue store of new sponsor Puma.

A new name, and an eye-catching look for the team formerly known as AlphaTauri.

No expense was spared on either the striking white and sparking blue livery for the VCARB 01, or on a Las Vegas launch event that featured a performance from Pulitzer Prize-winning musician Kendrick Lamar.

Sauber, rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber ahead of Audi's takeover in 2026, have made one of the most eye-catching livery changes with a new green and black look.

The Swiss-based team made a splash with the new look as they launched the C44 in London.

Haas got F1's launch season under way with a virtual reveal of the VF-24, which had a new almost all-black look compared to last year's VF-23.

Ayao Komatsu, who replaced Guenther Steiner as team principal during the off-season made an ominous warning that he still expects the American-owned outfit to be at the back of the grid for the start of the new campaign.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday, February 21 to Friday, February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven day later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

